 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering offers Christmas tree recycling

Gering offers Christmas tree recycling

{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — The City of Gering will once again be accepting residents’ live Christmas trees.

Trees may be taken to the vacant lot east of the Monument Shadows Golf Course Maintenance Facility on Country Club Road. Residents may also set live Christmas trees in the alley next to their dumpsters and the City of Gering Street Department will collect trees until Jan.20, 2022.

Gering Parks Department will grind the Christmas trees and utilize the mulch around trees and landscape beds. Before recycling your Christmas tree please remove all lights, decorations and tree stands as they do not make good mulch.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News