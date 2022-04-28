Gering officials say sewer, water mains badly in need of repair

Officials with the city of Gering want to update the city’s aging infrastructure and have identified a way to do it. They’ve drawn out a plan for 16 road, water or sewer projects with individual costs ranging between $145,000 to nearly $2.2 million.

What they aren’t able to do right now is pay for all of them, which is where the city’s voters could come in. Proposition 1, which is on the ballot in the May 10 primary election, would implement a half-cent sales tax for infrastructure use, if passed.

“Every penny of this project will go to the infrastructure. It cannot go anywhere else. That’s the state statute. If that’s what the voters vote on it for, that’s where it has to go,” city administrator Pat Heath said.

The proposition would sunset after 10 years.

As city officials, Heath and city engineer Annie Folck are prohibited from publicly promoting or opposing the proposition in any way. They are able to provide facts and estimates as to what impact it could have if it is or is not passed.

Heath said there would likely be a substantial increase in utility rates for Gering residents if Proposition 1 is not passed. If utility rates are raised by $1, that would bring in less than $44,000 per year. Heath said a raise of $7 per month would just bring in enough for a single water project.

The total estimated cost for existing infrastructure projects is more than $8.2 million. The last time the city had funds for such renovations was in 2018, Heath said, “but we were using a lot of reserve funds, so we got our reserves down to our minimum and we didn’t want to do any more.”

Members of Gering Grassroots, a citizen group in support of Proposition 1, said at an April 7 press conference the tax would raise around $600,000 per year.

If the proposition passes, Heath said most of the planned projects could be completed within five years. If not, the current gamut of projects likely wouldn’t be finished until around 2037.

“That’s the biggest thing we’re constrained by, finding the funding for it. With trying to keep things reasonable for our residents, we don’t see a way we could do it any faster than that, unless we really raised rates to be what would be very difficult to our residents, which we obviously want to avoid if we can,” Folck said.

Many of the projects are located between Seventh Street and 17th Street, around the first areas of the city built. The water mains date back to 1917; some sewer lines are from 1928. While the street surfaces have been repaired quite often, Heath said even the newer water mains are nearing 100 years of use.

“Sewers (are) out of sight, out of mind. Water’s the same way,” he said.

Folck added that they’re usually only noticed when there’s a problem with them.

Water itself is causing a problem at the site of one of the projects. It sits in the outdated gutters along north 10th Street, freezing in the cold and breaking up the asphalt. This leads to numerous bumpy patches in the outside lanes, so the city aims to mill and overlay the existing asphalt and put a new layer on top.

Part of 10th Street was redone a few years ago, from Stable Club Road north to the river. The current plans would renovate the area south of the road to the train tracks. The gutters and sidewalks would be replaced and the curbs would be redone to be ADA-compliant. Folck said this would make them easier to use for people in wheelchairs, riding bikes or pushing strollers.

For M Street, the city’s main goal is to resurface the road between 11th Street and the Highway 71 on-ramp. Folck said they’d look into repairing, but not necessarily replacing, the curbs and gutters.

Across the city, the water mains would all require a complete replacement.

“When our guys excavate, of course, they have to clean the rust off the main ... when they’re doing that, sometimes they chip and they drive the device into the main. That’s kind of what’s happening. The other thing we do, maybe, we have to clean a valve out or cut a section of pipe out, we always take that pipe and we inspect it afterward. When you look at the end of the pipe you cut, there’s a nice, shiny silver normally. In most of these mains down here, there’s some silver but there’s a lot of dark gray, and with that there’s just no metal left. It’s not in good shape,” Heath said.

A few years ago, a 12-inch water main broke around Ninth Street and R Street by Gering Junior High School, demolishing an entire block of road. A similar main runs by nearby buildings. If that were to blow, Heath said, the fronts of the buildings would be destroyed.

One targeted project is rerouting the sewer lines beneath the junior high. Heath said the city wants to get the sewer line out from underneath the school, leave it partway open and convert it into a private service line. The city would clean it but would leave it up to the school to maintain it.

“Someday, it’s going to be an issue. We don’t know when, but nothing lasts forever,” Folck said about the sewer underneath the school. In general, she said, inflation would cause the costs of the potential projects to increase. “...The longer we put it off, the more expensive it’s all going to be.”

Another keyproject would be repairing sewer lines along K Street. Doing so, Heath said, would take some of the load off the lines by the junior high school and allow for additional growth in the southern portions of Gering.

Visit Twin Cities Development’s website, tcdne.org, for more on the Gering Grassroots campaign and Proposition 1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.