Gering officials share fireworks reminder for July 4

GERING – City of Gering officials encourage residents to celebrate the July 4th holiday safely this year. With the increased dry conditions, officials ask residents to be extra cautious with fireworks.

The City of Gering provided the following safety tips when handling fireworks this Independence Day.

Make sure fireworks are cold prior to placing them in a trash receptacle

Always have water readily available when discharging fireworks

Discharge fireworks far away from dry vegetation

Do not hold fireworks while discharging and adhere to the following regulations as outlined by ordinance

Per Ordinance #2047: It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks after 10:30 p.m. or before 8:00 a.m., except on July 4. It shall also be unlawful to sell any permissible fireworks at retail within the city except between the dates of June 25 at 12:01 A.M. and July 4 at 11:59 P.M. of each year. It shall be unlawful to light, ignite or discharge any fireworks within this city except during the allowable days of sale as identified. It shall be unlawful for any person to possess or light, ignite or discharge any fireworks on, within or onto any City of Gering recreational facility or park at any time, except where allowed by ordinance.

The City would also like to remind citizens that it is their responsibility to clean up streets and sidewalks after discharging fireworks; everyone’s cooperation is greatly appreciated. The City also requests that citizens be mindful and respectful of people and animals that may have traumatic reactions to fireworks. Public cooperation and consideration of others is greatly appreciated.

Nebraska Revised Statutes — §28-1255. Flying lantern-type devices; prohibited acts; penalty.

(1) Flying lantern-type devices are prohibited from sale, possession, and use in this state.

(2) For purposes of this section, flying lantern-type devices means devices that require a flame which produces heated air trapped in a balloon-type covering allowing the device to float in the air. Flying lantern-type devices shall not include hot-air balloons used for transporting persons.

(3) A violation of this section is a Class V misdemeanor.