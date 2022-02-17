Gering OKs Midwest Farm Service building project

The Gering City Council approved a redevelopment plan for the Midwest Farm Service Office Building Project, which contains a request for tax increment financing (TIF) funds, during its meeting Monday night.
Prior to the approval of the resolution for the redevelopment plan, which was submitted by James and Rebecca McAllister, it went through a public hearing in which City Engineer Annie Folck explained the project.
The project will take place on the east side of 10th Street north of the railroad tracks and will entail demolishing two existing buildings at the site and constructing a new commercial building with offices. According to meeting documents, the property is currently valued at $171,051, but is estimated to be valued at $3 million once the project is complete.
The Planning Commission recommended to the council to approve the redevelopment plan with the additional requirement that landscaping would be incorporated.
“We have been working with the applicant, and they did submit a landscaping plan,” city engineer Annie Folck said. “… There’s an understanding on both sides that landscaping will be incorporated to make sure that this is a very attractive addition to the 10th Street corridor.”
The property owner also requested $533,727.54 of the $963,255 TIF funds available for the project.
“They’re looking at using just over half of what’s available, but there’s a lot more available there than what they’re planning on using,” Folck said, “meaning that this TIF would close out prior to the full 15 years, and that would just go on the tax rolls and start going back to all the other taxing entities that much earlier.”
The council approved the resolution for the redevelopment plan 7-0, with councilmember Dan Smith being absent.
The council also awarded a bid to Virginia Transformer in the amount of $754,324 for a new transformer to go with the new ballpark substation at the corner of S 14th Street and J Street. The bid was higher than that of the other bidder, Pennsylvania Transformer, which placed its bid at $742,902.51, but the delivery time for Virginia Transformer’s product was quicker, something ESC Engineering recommended to the city based on the city’s desired timeline for the substation construction.
“The main reason we went with Virginia was the delivery time. In order for us to meet the timeline that Pat and I have kind of come up with, we can’t wait till March,” Doug Parker, electric utilities superintendent, said. “That’s going to throw everything off, so by being able to start with the transformer being delivered in October, the construction can start right away.”
The City of Gering has been planning on converting its entire electrical system to 7,200 volts by reconstructing the four current substations with upgraded equipment. This project has been in the works since 2016, and currently, the city has replaced two of the four substations, with the ballpark substation being the third to be replaced. City Administrator Pat Heath said he hoped to finish the fourth one by fiscal year 2025.
In other business, the council was also introduced to the new Twin Cities development executive director, Jordan Diedrich and appointed Levi Keener to the Planning Commission and acting finance director Elizabeth Loutzenhiser as a trustee to the Gering Fire Department Service Awards Plan.
The city also authorized Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign an interlocal agreement establishing the Western Nebraska Regional Landbank, which will aid area communities in the fight against substandard and dilapidated properties.
“Many of our communities, we’ve just had housing issues all across the state, and we’re no different, but there’s a lot of problem properties that just need remedies and they need solutions for those remedies,” Kaufman said. “This hopefully is a vessel that can help our communities combat that, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Additionally, the city council authorized Kaufman to sign the interlocal agreement with Gering Public Schools for the improvement of the tennis courts, in which the city agreed to provide $100,000 in Keno funds and provide lighting and water fountain maintenance.
The city also approved the raising of the rates for Monument Shadows Golf Course, heard reports from the Gering Public Library and its foundation and amended the resolution regarding the additional 0.5% sales tax to clarify language for the ballot question, the latter having had one lone dissenter in councilmember Ben Backus.