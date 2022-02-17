Gering OKs Midwest Farm Service building project

“They’re looking at using just over half of what’s available, but there’s a lot more available there than what they’re planning on using,” Folck said, “meaning that this TIF would close out prior to the full 15 years, and that would just go on the tax rolls and start going back to all the other taxing entities that much earlier.”

The council approved the resolution for the redevelopment plan 7-0, with councilmember Dan Smith being absent.

The council also awarded a bid to Virginia Transformer in the amount of $754,324 for a new transformer to go with the new ballpark substation at the corner of S 14th Street and J Street. The bid was higher than that of the other bidder, Pennsylvania Transformer, which placed its bid at $742,902.51, but the delivery time for Virginia Transformer’s product was quicker, something ESC Engineering recommended to the city based on the city’s desired timeline for the substation construction.