Gering Planning Commission recommends annexation

Ellison said he had full confidence that the legal descriptions were correct. Folck said that even if they weren’t, they’d be able to take them out of the plan and fix them at a later date separately.

Reed’s main issue was that his land shouldn’t qualify for annexation because, though it is mixed-use parcels, it is “agricultural use primarily, 80%, and the rest of it’s used for hunting and wildlife refuge.

“It’s not really a candidate to be annexed into a city,” he said.

He even provided photos of the land in question to the commissioners, going over his limited time of three minutes to do so.

“This is not a rock pile, my friend,” he said as he approached the commissioners with his photos.

When Chairman Mary Bowman repeatedly told him his time was up, he said, “Well, I should have the same time as the city engineer and the lawyer.”

Ellison, who mentioned it in his initial comments, said that legal counsel was confident that Reed’s property qualified for annexation more than before, citing a Nebraska Supreme Court judgment handed down in late May over a similar issue in the court case Darling vs. City of Bellevue.