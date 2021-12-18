 Skip to main content
Gering preschoolers send letters to the North Pole
Northfield Preschool

Dear Santa, my name is Alainie. I am five years old. What I wish for most is a toy car. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Grace. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a doll. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Kamdon. I am three years old. What I wish for most is a new car. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Jayden. I am five years old. What I wish for most is roblux. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Grayson. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a big green gun. I have been good sometimes.

Dear Santa, my name is Axel. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a litebright. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Elijah. I am four years old. What I wish for most is three pop its. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Liam. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a Sonic. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Liliana. I am five years old. What I wish for most is a wand. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Jaxon. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a paw patrol tower. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Seth. I am five years old. What I wish for most is pop its. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Brantley. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a real puppy. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Sophie. I am four years old. What I wish for most is Gabby dollhouse. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Kairon. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a pixie. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Saylor. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a puppy. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Aidann. I am five years old. What I wish for most is a trampoline. I have been good – let’s not talk about it.

Dear Santa, my name is Jordan. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a unicorn. I have been good – let’s not talk about it.

Dear Santa, my name is Aubrie. I am three years old. What I wish for most is new sunglasses. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Jackson. I am four years old. What I wish for most is five popits. I have been good sometimes.

Lincoln Preschool

Dear Santa, I would like a car. –Adric

Dear Santa, Bring a present. –Braylyn

Dear Santa, Bring a new race track and a new race car with remote controls. –Briggs

Dear Santa, I would like a piano. –Daniel

Dear Santa, Get a toy. –Daxton

Dear Santa, I want a hoverboard and I’d like it buckled so I don’t fall down, and handles so I don’t fall down and scrape my hand. –Emma

Dear Santa, I want presents. I like owls. –Georgia

Dear Santa, I want something for Christmas. I want a Minecraft toy, like one that has a pig and the girl from Minecraft. –Hudson

Dear Santa, I want a present. –Ivy

Dear Santa, Last year you didn’t give me what I wanted. I just wanted a marble run. I just want a marble run. –Jeannie

Dear Santa, I want a remote control race car. –Kyson

Dear Santa. I want a present. I want snow globe and pop its.

Dear Santa, I want a Sonic. –Rowen

Dear Santa, I want a new Spiderman costume, the Avenger one, an Iron Man Spiderman. –Ryzik

Dear Santa, I want a big ice cream truck with all of the accessories. –Saywer

Dear Santa, I want tea. –Theodore

Dear Santa, please bring me make up. Love, Myla

Dear Santa, Please bring me a blue, green, purple, yellow, and orange semi-truck. Don’t forget a monster truck. Thank you, Garrett

Dear Santa, I really want paw patrol toys for Christmas. Thank you, Giselle

Dear Santa, I want more railroad crossings for my trains. Also can you bring me a LEGO tornado. That would be great. Thanks, Elliott

Dear Santa, If you can bring the small green baby Yoda to me for Christmas. That’s all I want. Thank you, Owen

