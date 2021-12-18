Gering preschoolers send letters to the North Pole

Dear Santa, my name is Jaxon. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a paw patrol tower. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Seth. I am five years old. What I wish for most is pop its. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Brantley. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a real puppy. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Sophie. I am four years old. What I wish for most is Gabby dollhouse. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Kairon. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a pixie. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Saylor. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a puppy. I have been good all the time.

Dear Santa, my name is Aidann. I am five years old. What I wish for most is a trampoline. I have been good – let’s not talk about it.

Dear Santa, my name is Jordan. I am four years old. What I wish for most is a unicorn. I have been good – let’s not talk about it.