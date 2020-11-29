Gering Public Library is fine free

GERING - Gering Library is excited to announce that it is now a fine-free library. This means that the library is no longer charging fines for overdue items.

“We started waiving fines in March when everything closed down due to COVID, and we didn’t have any problems. People still returned their items,” said Director Diane Downer. “In the long run, we wanted to remove barriers to providing fair and equitable access to the library.”

Due dates for items will not change; books check out for two weeks, and movies and magazines check out for one week. If you still have items out two weeks after their due date, your account will be temporarily blocked until the items are returned. This may impact using Overdrive (downloadable audio and ebooks).

Items may be renewed by calling 308-436-7433, texting 308-888-8596 or online through the card catalog on our website www.gering.org/library. Patrons are still responsible for costs related to damaged and lost items, but fines for overdue items have gone away.

If you have any questions contact the Gering Public Library at (308) 436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.