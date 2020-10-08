Gering Public Library receives $30,000 donation

Director Diane Downer said, “We really appreciate this donation during these times when we have had to tighten our belts for the past two budget years. The Library Board can now consider many things on the staff’s wish list for future projects.

“Libraries today are more than just books, but books are still one of the fundamental reasons we exist. Our donor said it very well in their note, ‘Stories for all ages, of all ages keep heritage alive and remembered.’ We also provide programming for early literacy through adulthood as well as the opportunity to continue learning in our community. Although it has been difficult these past several months, we were pleased to be able to offer curbside delivery and limited services. It heartens us to know that our efforts were validated.”