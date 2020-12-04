Gering Public Schools announces new superintendent, Nicole Regan

The Gering School Board of Education announced Friday that the board has selected Nicole Regan as the new superintendent for Gering Public Schools.

The board interviewed four finalists this week during an open interview process which included input from community members, parents, students, and staff.

Gering School Board President BJ Peters said, “This is an exciting day for Gering Public Schools. Dr. Regan has the energy, passion and skills to take Gering to new heights. We were fortunate to have had four outstanding candidates and it was a difficult decision. However, the board has no doubt that she is the right person for the job.”

Regan is presently serving as the director of recruitment and supervisor of special programs personnel and human resources at Lincoln Public Schools, a position she has held since 2014.

She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Creighton University, her Masters in K-12 Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and her Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with Pk-12 principal and superintendent endorsements.