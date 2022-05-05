Gering Public Schools earns early childhood grant

Early learning opportunities continue to grow at Gering Public Schools. The Nebraska Department of Education announced that Gering Public Schools is being awarded a $155,000 Early Childhood Education Program Grant to expand preschool in the community.

Gering is one of nine school districts across the state that will have improved access through this Early Childhood Education Program Grant, which disbursed a total of $1,090,000. The purpose of the program is to improve equity of access to quality early childhood programming in inclusive environments in preparation for school entrance.

Earlier this year, Gering Public Schools announced an additional full-day classroom expansion at Geil Elementary. With this expansion realized, the district will have preschool classrooms in each Gering elementary school for the 2022-23 school year.

“We’ve heard overwhelmingly from our Gering community and families that there continues to be a significant need for full-day preschool options,” Byron Olsen, Gering director of student services, said. “We are thrilled to receive this grant which will help us meet this need for our families while supporting early learning for our youngest Bulldogs.”

Families interested in enrolling in Gering Preschool can find more information at geringschools.net.