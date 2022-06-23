Gering Public Schools explores school meal price increases for 2022-23 school year

School meals provide essential nutrition for students to power their brains as they learn throughout the school day. However, the cost families’ pay for those meals are under review for the upcoming school year.

Gering Public Schools meal prices have been free to all students and will remain that way through June 30 due to COVID funding from the United States Department of Agriculture. The district has been able to utilize COVID funding for the past two school years to offer free meals for students.

Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for the district, said that the district is still working to determine meal rates for the upcoming year.

“Our team is meeting with our food service company, Taher, (this) week to determine meal rates for next year and the new rates will be a proposed action item on the July regular school board agenda,” Sibal said.

The district’s free and reduced lunch rate is 42% and 65% of students across the district receive school meals, although all students are eligible.

GPS also uses Taher as its food service management company, offering quality meals for students.

“Using a food service company has helped manage costs and ensures efficiency for the lunch program,” Sibal said. “Partnering with Taher is great just because they take ideas and feedback from students to prepare quality meals in order for students to participate in the lunch program. Their mission is to ensure the partnership is collaborative in meeting the needs of students.”

In addition to serving meals during the school year, Taher and GPS have fostered enrichment opportunities that connect the career pathways learning to the real world.

“They also work in partnership with programs like Culinary Arts for enrichment activities, have hosted Kids in the Kitchen elementary after-school programming and work regularly with the Ag Career Pathway program for our farm-to-school program where classes use grow tower technology and harvest fresh fruits and veggies for cafeteria use,” Sibal said.

Since contracting with Taher, the district has reduced its food service cost as well as eliminated the added costs of benefits for staff. Sibal said Taher also handles the human resources for its employees, freeing up the district’s resources to focus on supporting staff and students.

