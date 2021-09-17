Gering Public Schools hold a vaccine clinic in partnership with HealthyBlue

Only about a month into the school year, Gering Public Schools has already hosted two vaccine clinics and helped to vaccinate over 20 people in the community. Their last clinic, which took place prior to the start of the first home Bulldog football game of the season, had a unique twist to it.

“We decided if we’ve got some natural audiences where activities are happening, that one of the things that we were going to focus on here is just providing that opportunity (to be vaccinated) to our families and students and the general community as well,” GPS Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal said. “(I was thinking about) any way we can make it fun and provide some of those incentives for individuals.”

That incentive came up after a conversation with HealthyBlue, a managed care organization that provides Nebraska Medicaid benefits for eligible kids and adults. HealthyBlue wanted to be a part of the clinic.

“I was thinking of what we could do to really highlight both missions,” Sibal said. “Then, as a part of this, I really thought about our health occupations group at the high school, and how could we maybe tie those two missions together.”