Gering Public Schools holds trauma-informed school in-service training Monday

Gering Public Schools staff learned about how to better support students who are processing trauma during a Trauma-Informed School In-service training Monday.

Gering Junior High counselor Lorna Davis said the training reinforced the importance of fostering relationships and meeting students where they are at.

“If they’re stressed or feeling really emotional about something, they’re really not in a state where they can learn,” Davis told the Gering Courier. “As a staff recognizing that there’s no point in forcing it, we can do what we need to do for a child to feel more regulated so they can return to the classroom to learn.”

The district’s counseling team identified being a trauma-informed school district as a priority area. They explored the training methods and 25 staff members received leadership training in trauma-informed schools over the summer. The district then purchased a license for Educational Impact, a premier online provider for professional development for educators. Those staff members lead and facilitated Monday’s sessions, which were separated into groups by school building throughout Gering High School.

“The most impactful thing is that we will all be on the same page,” Davis told the Gering Courier. “People who work in our district have a heart for kids and they are doing so much of this stuff already. They just didn’t realize it.”

During the morning session, staff discussed the adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) survey, which identifies when people experience traumatic events in their childhood (ages 0-17 years) that will affect them.

“It gives us the perspective of when kids have experienced trauma that their needs are a little bit different and what can we do differently to meet those needs?” Davis said. “We’ve had great discussions surrounding the ‘ah-ha’ moments about ‘I wonder if that’s why that kid responds this way in a particular situation.’ There are things that might be triggering for kids that we don’t realize.”

The staff also discussed how the disruptive behavior is speaking something. A topic that came up in class may have triggered something in the student, who then reacts through action, rather than verbally. Staff were taught about reflecting on those moments to consider what is happening and focus on ways to teach the student how to manage herself to process through that trauma and return to a state of mind conducive for learning.

“Ninety percent of trauma informed is building relationships – trusting relationships – with these kiddos,” Davis said.

Within her junior high group, Davis said they talked about how students would identify a staff member in the building who they felt they had a good relationship with. For students who did not have someone, reaching out to staff to see if they felt they had a good connection with a student to build that relationship and rapport so those kids feel like someone at school is there to listen.

This training seeks to offer all staff with the tools they need to support students.

“This is not just the work of the teacher in the classroom,” GPS community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said. “It’s the environment and culture all Gering Public Schools staff members create collectively as a school district. That’s why it’s so important that all of our staff are here today.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control webpage, ACEs can include: experiencing violence, abuse, or neglect; witnessing violence in the home or community; having a family member attempt or die by suicide; substance use problems in the home; mental health problems; instability due to parental separation or household members being imprisoned. These experiences have been linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use problems in youth and adulthood. Youth can also struggle academically or professionally.

Identifying those challenges is part of the process for the district as it continues to provide staff with the resources they need to support all students’ need where they are at, realizing every student and situation is unique.

“We want every kid to feel safe,” Davis told the Gering Courier. “We want every kid to feel like they have good, positive relationships with the adults they see every day. We want them to feel like they are part of our school family when they are in school.”

The initiative to educate staff about trauma began a year and half ago and will continue over the next several years. The goal is to help staff identify student behavior that may signal the processing of trauma and how best to work with students to meet their needs.

“This is something that we’re committing to longer term,” GPS community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said. “Today’s professional development day is a session that gives a basic level understanding of trauma awareness, ACEs and regulation. From here, we move forward through our PLC (Professional Learning Communities) process on Wednesdays and future professional development days.”

Future training sessions will become more tailored to a staff member’s role.

“Really what we’re doing is beneficial for everybody,” Davis said. “It’s never going to hurt to focus on relationships.”

Teachers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, custodians, and counselors participated in the training.