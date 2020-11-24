Gering Public Schools officials announce finalists for superintendent

The Gering School Board of Education has selected four candidates to interview to be the district's next superintendent.

At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the board voted to interview the following candidates beginning on Monday, Nov. 30:

George Schlothauer, Director of Alternative Education at Educational Service Unit 13 - interviewing Monday, Nov. 30

Nicole Regan, Director of Recruitment and Supervisor of Special Programs at Lincoln Public Schools - interviewing Tuesday, Dec. 1

Troy Unzicker, Superintendent at Alliance Public Schools - interviewing Wednesday, Dec. 2

Dr. Vernon Fisher, Superintendent at Gibbon Public Schools - interviewing Thursday, Dec. 3

The board selected these four finalists from 13 applicants. Gering Board President BJ Peters said the board was happy with the level of interest the superintendent job generated from qualified applicants.

"We are excited to move forward in this process, and give the public the chance to learn more about the candidates and which one is best suited to serve the needs of GPS students, staff, and our community," Peters said.

Each of the four finalists will do a full day visit to Gering Public Schools between Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Each will interview with various stakeholder groups which include staff, students, parents, and community member representatives. In addition, candidates will also tour the district and then finish the day with dinner and an interview with the Board of Education.