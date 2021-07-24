Gering Public Schools voice position on proposed health standards

Prior to the town hall, Gering Public Schools said it did not have plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming academic year, according to a district statement.

“Gering Public Schools Board of Education and district administration continue to monitor the proposed health standards shared by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). It is important to note that these standards from NDE are still in draft form and the decision to adopt them, once finalized, lives at the local school board level,” the statement reads. “GPS leadership also understands that there are many passionate beliefs and perspectives regarding these draft health standards.”

Following the Thursday town hall, Gering Public Schools issued a statement Friday reiterating that the district has no plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The statement also touched upon the partnership between educators and families as the district seeks public input on the revised standards this fall.

“Our district continues to monitor and await the revised health standards,” the GPS statement reads. “According to information available on the NDE website, a second Public Input Survey will be available when draft 2 of the standards [is] released later this summer.