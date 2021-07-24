Gering Public Schools voice position on proposed health standards

Local school districts, including Gering Public Schools, are sharing their stances on the state board of education’s proposed health standards as the board revises its initial draft that received an abundance of criticism.
The state board released the first draft of the new standards, which creates a framework for K-12 health education for Nebraska schools, in March. The first draft calls for teaching children as young as first grade about gender identity and gender stereotypes.
The proposed standards outline health education curriculum topics that would be taught in each grade level. Within the human growth and development content area, kindergarteners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender and interracial.
Second graders would learn characteristics relating to identity, sexuality and healthy relationships, specifically about setting boundaries and healthy ways to express feelings for others as well as learn about the human cycle of birth, aging and death.
Third graders would learn ways to promote dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities as well as ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.
Fourth graders would learn the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Fifth graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.
Sixth graders would learn sexual and gender identity while learning the differences between heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual, pansexual, cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary and gender expansive.
While the proposed Nebraska Health Education Standards serve as a framework for how K-12 health is taught in public schools, the standards are suggestions on when schools should teach students about health-related topics. But, the opposition has been steadfast and includes 30 state senators, who signed a letter opposing the standards recently, and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“I am calling on the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap their proposed sex education topics that are included in their draft health standards,” Ricketts said in a press release in March. “The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.”
Ricketts added how “many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.”
Ricketts, joined by speakers from the National Catholic Conference and the Nebraska Family Alliance, also hosted a town hall in Gering on Thursday, July 15, called “Protect Our Kids & Schools,” which focused on arguments opposing the standards.
Prior to the town hall, Gering Public Schools said it did not have plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming academic year, according to a district statement.
“Gering Public Schools Board of Education and district administration continue to monitor the proposed health standards shared by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). It is important to note that these standards from NDE are still in draft form and the decision to adopt them, once finalized, lives at the local school board level,” the statement reads. “GPS leadership also understands that there are many passionate beliefs and perspectives regarding these draft health standards.”
Following the Thursday town hall, Gering Public Schools issued a statement Friday reiterating that the district has no plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The statement also touched upon the partnership between educators and families as the district seeks public input on the revised standards this fall.
“Our district continues to monitor and await the revised health standards,” the GPS statement reads. “According to information available on the NDE website, a second Public Input Survey will be available when draft 2 of the standards [is] released later this summer.
“As with any change in curriculum, the board of education and district administration thoughtfully weighs what is best for all students and welcomes family engagement and patron comments during board meetings, held the third Monday of each month.”