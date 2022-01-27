Gering puts tax increase on ballot

The Gering City Council approved a resolution 7-1 to put a 0.5% additional sales tax on the 2022 primary ballot during its meeting Monday night. The approved resolution must be turned into the county election clerk by March 1 so it can be placed on the ballot to be voted on by the citizens of Gering in May. Councilmember Ben Backus cast the lone dissenting vote.
Currently, the City of Gering imposes a 1.5% sales tax. However, City Administrator Pat Heath said the reason for requesting the additional 0.5% sales tax is to fund public infrastructure projects and improvements. According to state statute, this can include municipal roads, streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters; wastewater; water collection facilities, including water mains and their appurtenances; and water distribution facilities, including, but not limited to, mains and their appurtenances.
The big thing is, on the water and sewer side of things, we don’t have the funds to replace water mains through our utility rates,” Heath said. “It’s difficult to do that, so hopefully, and this is our goal, is to be able to stabilize utility rates and not have them increase with these big jumps.”
Heath said that it would cost roughly a quarter of a million dollars to replace six blocks of water main, and the additional sales tax should generate just about that much.
“We believe it’s going to generate somewhere in that $575,000 — give or take, it just swings from year to year,” he said. “But, that would be enough to support us for a 10-year project.”
Following the approval of the resolution, the city also approved appointing various businesses and community members to a committee dedicated specifically to educating the public about the need for the additional 0.5% sales tax.
The committee is comprised of Twin Cities Development, The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Wolfe, Darrell Bentley, George Schlothauer and Eric Wilcox.
“I know it’s a difficult time to try it as for that (sales tax increase), but on the flip side, we’re getting to the point where we have to do something because these mains aren’t going to last much longer,” Heath said, “and we will eventually get into the difficulty of trying to provide services to some of our customers, especially in the older, central part of the city.”
Because state law requires a separate administrative entity, created by agreement, to manage any extra funds generated from a sales tax over 1.5%, the council also authorized Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign an interlocal agreement with the City of Gering Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA).
If the additional 0.5% sales tax were to pass in the primary election, the CRA would have the responsibility of managing the infrastructure projects and the money used to fund them.
Specifically, the purpose of the CRA, according to the agreement, is “to provide for a means for the City and the CRA to gather information related to the impact of infrastructure improvements … to make efficient use of the powers of the public agencies by enabling them to cooperate with each other on a basis of mutual advantage with respect to infrastructure projects, to provide for the financing, acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, rehabilitation and/or equipping of infrastructure projects within the city’s jurisdictional limits (and) to provide for the management and appropriate expenditure of funds allocated to the cooperative by the city, utilizing a fiscal year budget commencing Oct. 1 and terminating on Sept. 30 of each succeeding year.”
In other business, the city council also approved (8-0) Keno Fund allocations to High Plains Auto Club for $3,500, which will be used to help with the cost of the BBQ hosted during the 2022 Rock and Roll Classic Car Show and Banquet weekend event; Old West Balloon Fest for $10,000, which will be used for gas cards to help defray the cost for the national pilots to travel to the event; and American Legion Post 36 for $20,000, which will be used to replace an existing concrete platform at West Lawn Cemetery with a steel and masonry structure.
A town hall meeting among the Legion “family” organizations (which includes the Post, Auxiliary, Sons, Legion Riders and Honor Guard) will be held sometime in March so they can all participate in discussions on the design of the new structure, according to committee chair Mary Bowman, who spoke at the council meeting during open comment.
The council also approved Kaufman to sign an agreement between the city and Local Union No. 1597 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as the previous agreement expired on Sept. 2, 2021. Negotiations began in June 2021, and the new agreement will expire Sept. 30, 2022.