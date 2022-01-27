Gering puts tax increase on ballot

If the additional 0.5% sales tax were to pass in the primary election, the CRA would have the responsibility of managing the infrastructure projects and the money used to fund them.

Specifically, the purpose of the CRA, according to the agreement, is “to provide for a means for the City and the CRA to gather information related to the impact of infrastructure improvements … to make efficient use of the powers of the public agencies by enabling them to cooperate with each other on a basis of mutual advantage with respect to infrastructure projects, to provide for the financing, acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, rehabilitation and/or equipping of infrastructure projects within the city’s jurisdictional limits (and) to provide for the management and appropriate expenditure of funds allocated to the cooperative by the city, utilizing a fiscal year budget commencing Oct. 1 and terminating on Sept. 30 of each succeeding year.”