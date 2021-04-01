Gering recycles estimated 130 pounds of recyclables daily

The City of Gering recycling program expanded in 2020, despite hiccups from a conveyor belt breakdown and increased demand for trash pickup due to the pandemic.
At the Monday, March 1 meeting, the city council voted unanimously to raise rates for single stream recycling costs. The last recorded rate was $4.40 for a 90-gallon recycle container in 2019. Now, it’s $4.62 per month for the same service.
Steve Mount, director of environmental services at the city, said the recycling program is vital to opening up space in the landfill.
“Basically, we’re saving space plus helping the planet,” Mount said.
The Environmental Protection Agency studies say using recycled materials reduces energy and emissions rather than using virgin products, even when factoring in fuel usage for transporting materials. Recycling also helps reduce litter, which can be harmful to the environment and is known to spread fungal or bacterial infections.
Mount said crews pick up recyclables from 394 residential customers and 63 commercial customers in town, and receive loads from Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Lyman and Bayard. He said Scottsbluff accounts for between three to four tons a week. Gering adds two to three more tons and about a ton from Bayard. That’s a conservative 15,000 pounds per week.
Rick Markheim, who helps operate the machinery, estimated the city bales about 130 pounds of recyclables per day. Crews drive the bales to Denver, and sell cardboard in North Platte.
Mount said they also have to use the bailer on windy days to prevent blowing litter, instead of the grinder, which they’ve used for space-saving measures at the landfill.
The Gering landfill is nearly at the end of its lifespan, estimated to have capacity through 2026. Gering City Administrator Pat Heath said Scottsbluff and Gering signed off in December to purchase an option at a proposed site 16 miles north of Scottsbluff off of Highway 71. He said they’re starting more intensive testing such as boring soil sample in the next week or so.
Saving space in the landfill is vital, but even the pandemic impacted that. When everyone was home, it meant more trash was piling up, especially as people considered remodeling projects, or were redoing roofing due to the large hailstorm in the spring.
“I would say it probably created at least 25 to 30% more trash,” Mount said. “There was quite a bit more trash since everybody was staying at home with the kids from about March to June.”
Mount wanted to remind recyclers that the machinery does not take glass or plastic bags of any type, and that users should only put cardboard, paper, aluminum, cans and plastic bottles in the bins.