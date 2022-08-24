Gering’s Daede Ott performs at KCON Los Angeles

A Gering native performed a dance piece featuring K-pop music alongside 12 dance students at the KCON Los Angeles Saturday.

Daede Ott, a dance student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, performed at KCON Los Angeles, the world’s largest convention for Korean culture and music at the Crypto.com Arena Friday and Saturday.

“It’s an honor to represent my home of western Nebraska and college at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee,” Ott told the Gering Courier.

Ott said his time at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee has molded his discovery and refinement as a dancer and he is grateful for the opportunities to showcase his dedication with others.

“Waking up and taking ballet at eight in the morning and dancing nonstop until early evening surely isn’t easy,” he said. “However, it’s opportunities like performing at the Crypo.com Arena that make those innumerable hours worth it.”

Ott said the dancers learned the choreography over a two-week period in March and April before they performed it in April. However, the students haven’t performed the routine since arriving in L.A. earlier last week. Ott never performed it during the spring semester, since he was cast as an understudy. That changed on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“I was told I would stay on the trip as an understudy, until last Wednesday when I found out I’d be performing with my classmates,” he said. “So, I have rehearsed this piece by myself for a few months, learning and relearning everything I could on my own, which has thankfully paid off.”

The piece was based on K-Pop aesthetics and movement and features a variety of K-Pop songs from artists such as BTS, LISA from Blackpink, ITZY and NCT U. The performance was a group effort with solos, duets and choreography to engage the audience.

“The most challenging aspects of this performance are the runtime of 11 minutes and stamina-testing physicality of the whole piece,” Ott said. “As well as an immense amount of detail that’s put into every second. It is very noticeable if someone doesn’t do the correct choreography, which is why we need to be on top of everything, and we are.”

Ott said it felt rewarding to be part of the dance and to be able to perform on an international stage, which is not common among colleges.

“The ability to fly to another city and perform in one of the biggest venues in the U.S. is pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “The magnitude of this trip didn’t hit me until we rehearsed for tech in the LA Convention Center. Seeing that massive banner and the stadium right next door is truly astonishing.”

As Ott took the stage with his fellow dancers, he performed in front of thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of people, which he said was “insane.”

Ott’s mother, Andrea Graham watched online as her son took the stage.

“It was a rush of emotions watching him perform on that giant stage and in front of so many people,” she told the Gering Courier. “I’ll be honest, I cried. It was truly a joy to see him perform and I felt an enormous sense of pride.”

Throughout Ott’s dancing career, Graham has attended almost every performance, which made it hard to watch from afar.

“It has been quite a journey for him to get to this point,” she said. “He called after the performance at Crypto.com Arena and what I heard in his voice, made all of it worthwhile.”

She said Ott made many sacrifices to pursue dance, including giving up a normal high school career and summer vacation, which were devoted to dance intensives.

He also commuted with Graham to Denver every week for over two years to dance at Michelle Latimer Dance Academy. However, the time committed reached a point where he had to adjust his focus and return home as dance did not bring him the joy it once did. After resuming dance at Tabor Dance Academy, he rediscovered his passion for dance and applied for college.

Boston Conservatory at Berklee has helped Ott develop his skills while also offering him an unique opportunity.

The performance marked the first time Boston Conservatory at Berklee was represented at a major K-culture industry event, according to a press release. The students were featured in the lineup alongside globally acclaimed K-pop headliners like ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, INI, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM, Stray Kids, LOONA, P1Harmony, STAYC, The Boyz and many others.

While his dancing talents have taken Ott across the country, he still appreciates the support from home and hopes his story offers inspiration to local dancers to keep dancing.

“Dance has given me a life that I can’t turn away from,” he said. “The odds were stacked against me. If I could do it, you can, too. If you love what you do, why should you stop? Experience, explore, excite yourself. Become your best.”

The official KCON YouTube channel live streamed three performances of the dance. The first performance was Friday and an opening concert. The other performances were Saturday and Sunday, 4:10 p.m. To view the performances, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/KCON.