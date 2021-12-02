Gering’s parade, Santa’s Village opens the holiday season

Twinkling lights, jingling bells and waving snowmen glided down 10th Street in Gering Friday night for the annual Gering Merchants Association Holiday Parade.
Over 20 floats decked out in festive attire strolled through downtown Gering to the delight of children young and old. Kids waved at those atop the floats, dived after candy and squealed with delight to see Santa bring up the rear.
RaNae Garton, chairman of the Gering Merchants Association, said she couldn’t believe the amount of participation this year.
“We had about 20 people registered for their floats that let us know they were coming, and then other people just showed up,” she said. “It was just wonderful.”
The night couldn’t have been better. The weather was perfect without much wind or snow, making it a lot more pleasing for people to come out for the event.
“It’s actually nice to be out in good weather. We’ve ever been to one,” Katie Markheim, who brought her son Carrick to the parade, said. “We always say ‘No, we’re not going to go it’s too cold, too snowy.’ … He (Carrick) enjoyed it. He loves big trucks and snowmen.”
Garton said, “What a beautiful night for this — it’s not too cold and no snow; the wind’s cooperated somewhat. Yeah. (I just enjoy) seeing everybody out and about again, and the families and the kids.”
Young Mia Cabral said her favorite part of the parade was all the candy.
“It was great,” she shouted excitedly. “I got a bunch (of candy).”
Following the parade, children and their parents lined up at Santa’s Village at the Civic Center for a chance to sit on his lap and tell them what they’re wishing for this Christmas. While they waited, they were served cookies and hot chocolate, and they had the opportunity to check out the interactive buildings — they could color at the Candy Cottage or answer the phone at the North Pole police station.
Friends Olivia Conn and Aubrey Mapes had fun drawing on the chalkboard at the schoolhouse. They were enjoying Santa’s Village so much that they decided they would see Santa another time. Besides, Mapes needed to figure what she wanted to ask him for yet.
The excitement of the parade and the joy that followed into Santa’s Village is what made the entire night a success in Garton’s eyes.
“I am so happy with the people that are here tonight. Just to be able to have the kids have something to look forward and the joy on their face when Santa is here, it’s just so nice,” she said. “And, we couldn’t do what we do without the support of the entire community. Walking along and seeing all the city workers and the police and the firemen being so supportive is wonderful because it does take a village to run this (Santa’s) village.”