Gering’s parade, Santa’s Village opens the holiday season

Young Mia Cabral said her favorite part of the parade was all the candy.

“It was great,” she shouted excitedly. “I got a bunch (of candy).”

Following the parade, children and their parents lined up at Santa’s Village at the Civic Center for a chance to sit on his lap and tell them what they’re wishing for this Christmas. While they waited, they were served cookies and hot chocolate, and they had the opportunity to check out the interactive buildings — they could color at the Candy Cottage or answer the phone at the North Pole police station.

Friends Olivia Conn and Aubrey Mapes had fun drawing on the chalkboard at the schoolhouse. They were enjoying Santa’s Village so much that they decided they would see Santa another time. Besides, Mapes needed to figure what she wanted to ask him for yet.

The excitement of the parade and the joy that followed into Santa’s Village is what made the entire night a success in Garton’s eyes.