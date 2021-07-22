Gering School Board allocates $200,000 toward tennis courts

It’s not just the pickleball community either. Swank suggested that the Gering Tennis Club is in need of good community courts. According to Gering parks, recreation and leisure services director Amy Seiler, the club is booming.

“We have a very robust adult summer tennis program that is very well attended, and we have a lot of people that have participated in that in the past,” she said.

Dennis Sullivan, a member of the club, spoke up at the meeting to represent the club and its needs.

“As a survivor of a knee injury — didn’t happen on the courts — but I don’t want it to happen again,” he said.

That just might be the biggest concern of them all, Melissa Moreno, a parent of a Gering senior tennis player, said.

“For a parent, I find that safety is the biggest issue,” she said. “The surface is actually loose. So when I’ve been out there in the summer, and summers before to hit balls with my son, you can slip and there’s the possibility of falling and injury. And so, my biggest concern is the safety, not just for my son but for all the boys on the team and any of the people that come and play from the community as well.”