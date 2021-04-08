Gering School Board announces preschool expansion at Northfield

“As we started talking to families and parents, that full day programming was really what they desired,” he said. “And that makes sense for care purposes before and after school. We want to be able to provide that.”

The main purpose of expanding preschool programming in the school district is to provide the community of Gering quality early education for its children. Of course, there are a few other perks that come with it.

“One of our main goals is to keep our students in Gering, and we thought what better place to start them then when they are brand new Bulldogs,” he said. “If we get our 3- and 4-year-olds in, by the time they’re in kindergarten, they could potentially be a third-year Bulldog, which would be pretty cool. And then obviously, long-term, we’d see them go through their senior year in high school.

“So, this has been a vision of ours for a long time.”

The school district hopes to expand preschool programming to its third and final elementary, Geil, in the near future as part of the strategic plan as well.

