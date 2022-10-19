Gering school board approves bids for work on GHS construction home

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education awarded bids to local contractors to continue work with the high school’s construction program during its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

Bids were awarded to Pipeworks Plumbing, LLC for the amount of $21,960, Big Mack HVAC Heating and Cooling for the amount of $22,134, and Marty’s Electric Service for the amount of $19,450.

The board also approved the renewal of maintenance agreements with Engineered Controls Inc. for the digital controls of the HVAC systems at Lincoln Elementary, Gering High School, and Gering Junior High.

Unanimous votes led to approval of one-year maintenance agreements at all three buildings for sums of $4,100 at Lincoln, $7,270 at Gering Junior High, and $6,866 at GHS.

Two Gering Public Schools employees were honored at Monday’s meeting as “Bulldogs Going Beyond:” Gering Junior High School science teacher Blair McDonald,and Lincoln Elementary custodian Justin Martinez.

McDonald received two nominations for the honor, one of which was given by fellow junior high teacher Kristen Smith, who was in attendance to read her nomination for the board.

Gering Junior High Principal Shawn Seiler spoke highly of McDonald.

“If you walked into her science class any day and every day they are discussing, they are talking, they’re working together. They’re project based, they’re hands-on, all the things you want teachers – especially in a science curriculum – to do, she does, and she does at a high level.”

Smith, who wrote one of the two nominations for McDonald, said that she considered her fellow teacher a role model and mentor.

“When I started teaching at Gering, Blair took me under her wing. I still ask her for advice and know that I can go to her with anything I might have issues with,” she said. “Blair consistently demonstrates her professionalism, knowledge, and the ability to help students become the best they can be.”

The second award winner, Lincoln Elementary custodian Justin Martinez, was introduced by Lincoln Elementary Principal Pam Barker.

“He and I think a lot alike,” said Barker. “Before I can even say, ‘This needs to be done,’ Justin is on top of it. He shows our kids what pride is, and what we do to take pride in our school.”

Martinez has been a custodian at Lincoln for nine years.

The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Gering City Council Chamber.