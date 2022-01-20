Gering school board approves expansion of early childhood programming to Geil

Around 20 more pairs of little feet will be walking the halls of Geil Elementary School next fall. The Gering Board of Education passed the expansion of the district’s early childhood program by adding a full-day preschool classroom for 3- and 4-year-olds to Geil beginning in the fall during its Dec. 20 meeting.
The expansion of a preschool classroom to Geil finishes up one aspect of the district’s strategic plan, which it set in place about three years ago, according to district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal. According to a Star-Herald article in April 2021, the plan was to have 50% of the early childhood-aged children in Gering to be in the public school system by 2024; an objective of that plan was to have at least one preschool classroom at each elementary school.
Gering has had a preschool program at Lincoln Elementary for a little while, with one full-day classroom and four half-day classrooms. Northfield took on a preschool classroom this fall, with it having been approved last spring. Now it’s Geil’s turn to join in the progress.
“This really came out of based on need,” Sibal said. “Our preschool enrollment and registration has had a waiting list the last couple of years. We could have done a full classroom based off of the enrollment that we got last enrollment season for the school year. So, it’s very clear that it’s a need within our community.”
Geil Principal Angela Morris said, “It’s just exciting to see it come to play, and not just come to play in one building, but all three. And we knew three years ago that we needed this, and now we have, like Jen (Sibal) said, the research that says … our parents want this, we have the need, we have the waiting list, we have the facilities, we have the backing from our school board, and … (it) just all unfolds together perfectly.”
Morris said that families attending Geil have already started showing excitement about the preschool coming to the building.
“We have tons of parents and families that want that. They’re super excited,” she said. “I have little siblings, that’ll come up right now, and be like, ‘My brother or sister is going to be in your new preschool.’ And I’m like, ‘Awesome!’ So I think that whole piece of the community having a preschool here, having that connection where they’ve had another two buildings, and just having them start here and then go through their whole elementary career (here, it gives them) a place of belonging, a part of GPS.”
The classroom will be located in one of the modular buildings on the northeast side of Geil Elementary. Morris said that the classes that used to be in those classrooms were moved out over winter break in order to give the school time to prepare the classrooms for preschoolers.
“We do have to do some renovations to the bathrooms just so that way they have tiny toilets and tiny sinks,” she said. “…You have to have certain table sizes, certain chairs … So there’s just certain different things that are a little different in preschool than it is in regular (elementary education).”
Morris said the district is currently working on filling out grants to help fund the different equipment that the school will need in order to host a preschool classroom. With the board passing the expansion in December, she said it gives Geil plenty of time to get ready for the newcomers.
“It’s just exciting to have those littles here,” Morris said. “…Research says that getting early intervention for kids, that’s where it’s at. Kids between the ages of birth and five learn almost 80% of what they need. It’s amazing about that, and so we would love to have that opportunity to have it here at Geil.”
Online registration for preschool opens on Monday, Jan. 17. An expo for registering for preschool and kindergarten will take place on Feb. 23 at the Gering Civic Center. The expo will also include health screenings, immunizations, community resources, answers on any paperwork questions and even a meet and greet with Brutus the Bulldog.