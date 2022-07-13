Gering school board approves nominal lunch price increase

Gering Public Schools families will see a price increase for school meals this upcoming year after the board of education approved a proposed price increase of 10 cents during Monday’s regular meeting.

Director of Finance Stacy Rodriguez submitted the recommendation to the board after the district met with Taher, its food service provider, in late June. Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for the district, said the board had no discussion on the proposed price increase.

“It was a recommendation from our business manager in partnership with Taher, our food service company,” Sibal said. “They made recommendations for a 10-cent increase for this year.”

The school meal pricing during the 2021-22 school year was $1.85 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch for elementary students and $2.10 for breakfast and $3.15 for lunch at the junior high and high school levels. Visitors could also purchase meals at $3.70 for breakfast and $4 for lunch. The cost of milk was 50 cents.

Since the district participates in the National School Lunch Program, it is required to offer equal support for paid student meals and reduced or free student meals. As part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s ongoing requirements, the district will “continue to include serving more fresh fruits and vegetables, serving more products with whole grains and not utilizing breaded meat food products, reduction in sodium and fat, all of which increase our costs.”

The district used the lunch price calculator, provided by the USDA to establish the meal prices that were proposed to the school board.

The district’s meal prices were free to all students for the past two years, ending on June 30, due to COVID funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The district’s free and reduced lunch rate is 42% and 65% of students across the district receive school meals, although all students are eligible.

As the summer winds down, families are encouraged to complete the free and reduced meals form.

“Our new application is out on our website,” Sibal said. “As we start our back to school information a few weeks before school starts, we will be sending several reminders.

“We really strongly encourage them to do that free and reduced lunch form because not only does it impact school lunches, but if they are free and reduced eligible it can also really help them out with other school fees. We strongly encourage families to fill that out.”

Families can visit geringschools.net/page/food-nutrition-services for more information about the district’s services and to apply for free and reduced meals.

Sibal said the district will send families more information in August to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.