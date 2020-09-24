Gering school board begins superintendent search

The search to replace Bob Hastings has begun.
During a Gering Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, school board members hammered out a timeline for the search to fill the position vacated by Hastings and filled in the interim by Gary Cooper.
“This is the most important thing we will do all year,” Board member Mary Winn said during the lunch-time meeting on Tuesday.
The board decided that the deadline to apply for the superintendent job would be Nov 8.
As such, the board will use the month of November and early December to screen, interview and hash out a contract for the new superintendent. The goal, according to Board President B.J. Peters, is to have someone hired by Christmas.
“It’s our intent to get this going quickly,” Peters said.
Later in the meeting, Peters spoke about some of his preferences for the new superintendent.
“I think it’s critical that we have somebody with Nebraska experience, just because of school finances and everything else,” Peters said.
The new superintendent will take the wheel at a critical moment in GPS’s history. Amid a global pandemic, school buildings across the U.S. have become flashpoints of potential COVID-19 outbreaks and cultural conflicts, like mask requirements.
The board tentatively scheduled a meeting for Nov. 23 at noon to discuss the candidates, decide who to interview and finalize interview questions. The board will interview four candidates on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
The board also set a meeting for Oct 27 at noon to meet with stakeholder groups such as building principals, central office staff, and parents and community members. The board also decided that high school students would be allowed to speak with the search team as well.
“I think there’s a value in talking to students. That’s a perspective we’d like to hear,” Peters said.
One place that possible candidates won’t see the advertisement for the position is the Omaha World-Herald. At the recommendation of Director of Search Service Shari Becker, the board decided not to advertise in the state’s largest, most circulated newspaper because past advertisements hadn’t yielded applicants.
Becker said that her office had recently done an internal survey to find out where applicants heard about the position.
“Out of 100 applicants, we had nobody who listed the World-Herald. So I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that we do an ad in the World-Herald,” Becker said.
Shawna Payne, the assistant to the superintendent, said that GPS had put ads in the World-Herald in the past, but that ads were costly and the district hadn’t turned out a lot of applicants either.
Board member Josh Lacy agreed with the recommendation.
“I say, skip it,” Lacy said.
Peters followed suit.
“I don’t know that it’s going to be much of a value,” Peters said.
Cooper’s interim contract stipulates a $190,000 salary for his interim year. He wasn’t provided health benefits, but he was given housing in Gering. For comparison, neighboring Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles has a $224,961 contract. Myles has led SBPS for 11 years.
Previous GPS Superintendent Hastings left the position after seven years for a position in Kearney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!