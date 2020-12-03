Gering school board interviews Lincoln Public School administrator for superintendent job

“Anyone with recruitment knows that if you really want to capture great talent, you recruit early,” Regan said. “You get the message out there to see what candidates are interested in your district.”

She said the size of the district is also exciting. Gering is a class B school with about 2,000 students and 300 staff, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

“They’ve got great systems in place,” Regan said.

If she were hired, she said she’d be at Gering for as long as they’d have her.

“I don’t move around much. I’ve only been in two districts my entire career,” Regan said.

She’s not running away from a position, she said. Instead, Regan is looking to put the bookend on her career by leading Gering.

“I’m kind of at the peak of my career,” Regan said. “ I hope that it can be something that can last for as long as Gering Public Schools would want me.”

After interviewing and mingling with Gering teachers and administrators, Regan ended her day at the Gering Civic Center with the school board.

She told the board that applying at Gering was an easy decision to make.