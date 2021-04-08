Gering school board keeps grading scale

At least for now, the Gering High School’s grading scale remains unusual among its peers. For the Gering Public Schools Board of Education, that’s just the way they like it.
At the Tuesday, March 30, meeting, the Gering Public Schools Board of Education voted down a measure supporting the district administrators’ desire to move to a traditional grading scale.
Currently, Gering High School follows a grading scale where 100% to 94% is an A; 93% to 86% is a B; 85% to 78% is a C; 77% to 70% is a D. Everything under 70% is an F.
The 10-point scale administrators want the district to adopt is more traditional. Everything from 100% to 90% is an A; 89% to 80% is a B; 79% to 70% is a C; 69% to 60% is a D; Everything else is an F.
Over weeks of public meetings, surveys and community forums, district administrators brought the proposed grading scale change to the forefront. Many administrators supported the measure because it better aligned the district to colleges. Many parents felt the same, although many also expressed reluctance that Gering might lose its reputation as academically rigorous.
In the end, school board members agreed and voted not to support the measure. The group, which typically votes unanimously, came to that decision after a lengthy debate.
School board member Mary Winn moved to support the administration’s desire. Winn, a former Gering teacher, said she takes a lot of pride in Gering’s non-traditional grading scale. She said she lorded it over students as something they should also take pride in.
“However, with the number of college classes that some of our students are taking now, and will be taking in the future, I see the need to be in alignment with them,” Winn said. “And also we don’t want our students to be missing out on possible scholarship opportunities by having a stricter grading scale.”
Winn prefaced her reasoning by saying she agonized over the decision since it came to the surface. Her sentiments echoed parents at the community forum who said the current scale presented points of pride and hurdles to opportunity for students.
“This is a compromise,” Holliday said. “My question is, what happens when kids don’t make the 10 point? Do we go to a 15 point? And how long is that five years before we do that? This is a compromise and it’s unnecessary.”
Holliday said he and his wife first moved to Gering because of the school district’s rigorous academic reputation. He said that other things Gering’s dealt with in recent years were necessary but this move was frivolous.
“I’ll never vote for this. If I had two votes I’d vote no twice,” he said.
Holliday’s objections began a downhill slide from which the measure would not recover. Throughout the debate, school board members focused on how the current grading scale impacted college prospects.
“This is a struggle for me too,” Board President BJ Peters said. “But, I don’t want a kid taking college algebra to get a 90% so WNCC gives him an A, and he only gets a B at Gering High School. That just doesn’t seem to add up very well to me.”
“I just want to make sure we don’t ever get to the point where the WNCC tail is wagging our dog,” Holliday said.
Kory Knight, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the conversation about grading scale changed stemmed from the administration leadership teams. The conversation came about as a part of discussions about more collaboration between WNCC and Gering, Knight said.
Brady Shaul, another school board member, said the current grading scale made his college experience easier.
“I took pride in what I was doing,” Shaul, a Gering graduate, told the board during the debate. “It made college, frankly, a whole lot easier to work when I graduated top of my class.”
Winn eventually asked to rescind her motion. By the end of the debate, she changed her mind.
“It’s not our decision,” Peters said. “But we have to send a message that says, ‘We don’t think it’s the right time to be biting this much off.”