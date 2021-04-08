Gering school board keeps grading scale

At least for now, the Gering High School’s grading scale remains unusual among its peers. For the Gering Public Schools Board of Education, that’s just the way they like it.

At the Tuesday, March 30, meeting, the Gering Public Schools Board of Education voted down a measure supporting the district administrators’ desire to move to a traditional grading scale.

Currently, Gering High School follows a grading scale where 100% to 94% is an A; 93% to 86% is a B; 85% to 78% is a C; 77% to 70% is a D. Everything under 70% is an F.

The 10-point scale administrators want the district to adopt is more traditional. Everything from 100% to 90% is an A; 89% to 80% is a B; 79% to 70% is a C; 69% to 60% is a D; Everything else is an F.

Over weeks of public meetings, surveys and community forums, district administrators brought the proposed grading scale change to the forefront. Many administrators supported the measure because it better aligned the district to colleges. Many parents felt the same, although many also expressed reluctance that Gering might lose its reputation as academically rigorous.

In the end, school board members agreed and voted not to support the measure. The group, which typically votes unanimously, came to that decision after a lengthy debate.