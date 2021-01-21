Gering school board reelects Peters as President

A familiar face will head the Gering School Board.

BJ Peters was reelected as president of the Gering Public Schools’ Board of Education.

Peters was nominated by board member Mary Winn and went unchallenged. He was reelected with the unanimous support of the board.

“I appreciate your guys’ support,” Peters said. “Hopefully, this will be a more normal calendar year.”

Over the last year, Gering schools has struggled against two problems — COVID-19 and a waning budget.

Despite being the Panhandle’s second largest school district, Gering’s budget (about $28 million) is significantly smaller to neighbor and rival Scottbluff (about $51 million.) COVID-19 has also occasionally sidelined teachers and students. It’s also raised personal cost as the district is forced to find and pay for additional substitute teachers, according to central office administrators.

While the Board of Education doesn’t oversee classroom or building activity, they are responsible for legislating policy, such as the district’s COVID-19 response.