Gering school staff participate in psychological first aid training

Gering Public Schools held its second of three training sessions focused on psychological first aid on Tuesday.

The training took place ahead of requirements that will be put in place on Aug. 1, 2023, by LB 852. The bill, passed on April 12 and approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts on April 20, aims to provide points of contact in every school that are trained to coordinate access to community behavioral health services for students and families and facilitate access to services during the school day.

The bill also mandates mental health first aid training like what took place in Gering, which touches upon topics such as available mental health resources, how to make referrals to those resources, how to de-escalate crisis situations, and recognizing the signs and symptoms of mental illness.

“The training we’re going through is called psychological first aid, and it’s a system in place for schools to know how to deal with a crisis of any kind,” said Gering Junior High guidance counselor Lorna Davis. “Today we practiced different scenarios, how we would respond, and what kind of message would go out to students and parents.”

Gering teacher Shelly Muggli said that the training can be combined with the recipient’s own life experiences to better understand how crisis situations should be handled.

“The training is important to make sure that the team we have in place is equipped with some experiences from training and some real-life experience to work with kids that are in crisis, or situations that put our students in crisis,” said Muggli. “It’s a way for us all to be on the same page and help not only students, but also staff if a crisis does arise.”

Muggli also said that their iteration of psychological first aid is designed to combine seamlessly with Gering’s other emergency response policies, providing a much-needed perspective on mental health in crisis situations.

“I think it streamlines what was being done before with our standard response protocols. It interweaves all of the things that we’ve done, that law enforcement does, that schools district-wide are doing,” said Muggli. “It brings things full circle so that everyone is working together, using the same language. Being on the same page is what works best for students and parents in the community.”

Junior high teacher Shaylah Stephens is also a parent with students enrolled in Gering schools, and she said that it is comforting for her to know that every school in the district will have friendly and well-trained staff on-hand if her own kids are ever in need.

“It’s nice to know that this support is there for our kids in times of need as well as on a regular daily basis,” said Stephens. “These are faces they know in their buildings, and they’ll be able to go to them and talk to them in a time of need. A good support team is there, and it’s the same across all of the buildings.”

That consistency across the district is of utmost importance to Gering Public Schools. Their goal is to form one cohesive team spanning every building that will be prepared to tackle any circumstance.

“It helps us come together as a team,” said Davis. “When we have time to sit down and have conversations as a team, we learn a lot.”

In addition to the new information provided in the training, those in attendance said they were heartened to find out that many of their past responses and actions in times of crisis were indeed the right things to do.