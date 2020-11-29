Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

His interview is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

On their interview day, each candidate will spend the day with Gering schools staff and in Gering schools buildings, interviewing with staff from different parcels of the school system. At 6:30, the candidates will join the school board at the Gering Civic Center for their final interview. Those interviews are open to the public.

The board hopes to have a contract ready by their Dec. 14 meeting.

Gering’s new superintendent will also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. For one, GPS created an Extended Campus Learning platform that enables the districts to teach from a distance. The finances of the district have also been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, according to GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner.

As businesses in the Gering-area shutter, the tax revenue the district depends on for funding shrinks. The pandemic has also caused personnel costs to mushroom. As teachers and staff fall ill or become exposed to the virus, more substitutes and replacements become necessary.

Despite the challenges of 2020, board members told the Star-Herald they’re confident the district is moving in the right direction. They said they are looking for someone who can guide the ship forward as opposed to changing the destination.

