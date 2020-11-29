 Skip to main content
Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent
Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

George Schlothauer, Nicole Regan, Troy Unzicker and Vernon Fisher are the final four candidates for the Gering Public Schools superintendent position.

The names were officially released on Tuesday after the Board of Education narrowed the search at a special meeting on Monday.

Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

Vern Fisher

Vernon Fisher is the superintendent at Gibbon Public Schools. Fisher currently leads a school that’s about a third the size of Gering Public Schools. Fisher has been the head of Gibbon schools since 2017. Before that, he was the superintendent at South Sioux City.

His interview is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Nicole Regan is the director of recruitment and supervisor of special programs at Lincoln Public Schools. She’s worked at Lincoln Public Schools since 2014. She’s also worked in a human resources position at Omaha Public Schools.

Her interview is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

Nicole Regan

George Schlothauer is the director of alternative education at ESU 13. That includes the Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School or VALTS as it’s commonly known.

His interview is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

Troy Unzicker is the current superintendent of Alliance Public Schools. Unzicker is also from Gering and was a student in the Gering school system.

His interview is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

George Schlothauer

On their interview day, each candidate will spend the day with Gering schools staff and in Gering schools buildings, interviewing with staff from different parcels of the school system. At 6:30, the candidates will join the school board at the Gering Civic Center for their final interview. Those interviews are open to the public.

The board hopes to have a contract ready by their Dec. 14 meeting.

Gering’s new superintendent will also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. For one, GPS created an Extended Campus Learning platform that enables the districts to teach from a distance. The finances of the district have also been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, according to GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner.

Gering Schools announce four finalists for superintendent

Troy Unzicker

As businesses in the Gering-area shutter, the tax revenue the district depends on for funding shrinks. The pandemic has also caused personnel costs to mushroom. As teachers and staff fall ill or become exposed to the virus, more substitutes and replacements become necessary.

Despite the challenges of 2020, board members told the Star-Herald they’re confident the district is moving in the right direction. They said they are looking for someone who can guide the ship forward as opposed to changing the destination.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

