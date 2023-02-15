Gering Public Schools’ Preschool and Kindergarten 2023-24 Registration Expo is less than a week away.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, parents and students are invited to attend the registration expo at the Gering Civic Center between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to take advantage of a one-stop-shop that will prepare them for the upcoming school year.

“This is a really fun event and activity for our families that are getting started in preschool and kindergarten,” said Gering Public Schools Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal. “They can get all of this information and get connected to the Gering community as well.”

At the expo, parents will have access to everything they need to know in regards to getting their little one started at a Gering elementary school. Information such as supply lists, immunization requirements, after school opportunities, and much more will be available throughout the day, along with plenty of fun activities and opportunities for students to get excited about entering school for the first time.

“We greet them with a fun Bulldog welcome bag full of goodies, Brutus the Bulldog will be there taking pictures with kiddos throughout the day, we’ll have a play zone with games and coloring stations as well,” said Sibal.

The registration expo was started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the schools couldn’t get parents into their buildings for informational events, so an external event was necessary. However, the district quickly recognized the benefits of the expo and decided to continue to grow the event over the last few years.

“We got incredible feedback from families about the experience and that it was great to have all of this information in one location,” said Sibal. “It has grown in popularity, and we continue to add more partners that want to be a part of it.”

Many school partners will be in attendance at the expo, including representatives from the bus service, food service and even an immunization clinic that will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to offer a convenient option for getting necessary shots.

“We also partner with community organizations that can help get information to families about things their students can participate in,” said Sibal.

Some of these community partners include Riverside Discovery Center and Gering’s baseball and softball organizations, all of which offer fun ways for kids to participate in community events.

Sibal said that for many parents, the expo is an opportunity to put some worries to rest by easing themselves and their children into the school environment.

“For some of our families it’s the first time that they’re sending their oldest to school, and that can be kind of a nervous process for them. We want to arm them with as much knowledge as possible and help ease any of those transition concerns they might have,” she said.

One of the most notable ways that the expo eases the transition process is offering the opportunity for students and parents to meet the district’s kindergarten teachers, who will be on-site from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Gering Public Schools encourages all preschool and kindergarten families to attend the expo, even if they’ve already registered their students online.

“It’s such a fun day,” said Sibal. “The energy and enthusiasm of preschool and kindergarteners is unlike any other.”