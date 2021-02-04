Gering Schools Foundation awards innovation grants

The Gering Schools Foundation awarded $22,915.76 in grants impacting schools and reaching over 1,000 students Wednesday.
In its second year of awards, the Innovation Grant Program provides an avenue for teachers and staff to apply for funds for projects and initiatives to enhance innovation in learning for students.
“We continue to be impressed with the requests that come in through Innovation Grant applications,” said foundation board member, George Holthus. “Especially in a year as challenging as this one, to see the focus on growth and innovation from the staff and students, just speaks to their resiliency and dedication to our schools.”
The Innovation Grant fund was established through a major gift campaign held in the spring of 2019 and continues to be supported by donors. To date, the foundation has awarded a total $41,332.17 to teachers and students through Innovation Grants.
“We have incredible support from our Bulldog community and alumni. I’m grateful that our foundation continues to grow each year and that our supporters continue to see the impact that their investment makes in the lives of our students,” said Foundation director Jennifer Sibal.
Librarian Annie Boggs accepted a grant for $1,775.76 for the Bulldog Book Club to support the purchase of reading devices for the growing number of participating students.
“The Kindles will really be appreciated,” Boggs said. “With this grant, we’ll be able to buy ones that have a back light. Our other ones are 12 years old now, so that will help us a lot so that students can now read at night with that back light. It’s great. We’re so excited and thankful.”
At Northfield Elementary, $2,940 will go for “Learning Lab Technology.” This project will impact the Northfield Learning Lab and educational environment for special education students and increase their access to improved technologies. Students in K-2 with limited communication skills will use the updated tools to communicate, collaborate with peers and teachers, and help develop and strengthen communication skills. This technology will be utilized in special education classes and intervention groups.
The “Sawmill and Kiln Project” received $2,200 to help with equipment needs for a sawmill at the high school. The kiln and sawmill allows GHS to take a donated tree and ultimately turn it into the lumber used in construction and housing projects that classes are working on.
A $1,000 grant went to the “Sunshine Committee Project” at the high school. The funding will support activities within the committee’s mission to motivate, support and build caring relationships among staff and students. With a focus on fostering positive relationships, the Sunshine Committee is creatively promoting ways to build up the culture and positively impact the students and staff.
In the largest of the grants, the “Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking” program will receive $10,000 to allow the purchase of additional technology for the course.
In the new course, students consider and explore the contemporary cybersecurity threat landscape facing organizations and businesses. Students apply risk frameworks to provide structure to the decision-making needed to invest in resources for security controls and countermeasures.