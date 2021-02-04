Gering Schools Foundation awards innovation grants

“The Kindles will really be appreciated,” Boggs said. “With this grant, we’ll be able to buy ones that have a back light. Our other ones are 12 years old now, so that will help us a lot so that students can now read at night with that back light. It’s great. We’re so excited and thankful.”

At Northfield Elementary, $2,940 will go for “Learning Lab Technology.” This project will impact the Northfield Learning Lab and educational environment for special education students and increase their access to improved technologies. Students in K-2 with limited communication skills will use the updated tools to communicate, collaborate with peers and teachers, and help develop and strengthen communication skills. This technology will be utilized in special education classes and intervention groups.

The “Sawmill and Kiln Project” received $2,200 to help with equipment needs for a sawmill at the high school. The kiln and sawmill allows GHS to take a donated tree and ultimately turn it into the lumber used in construction and housing projects that classes are working on.