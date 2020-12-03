Gering schools participate in Gift of Love food drive

The food donations keep coming in at Gering schools as they participate in the Gift of Love food drive.
First State Bank sponsors the event each year around Christmas, including a competition to see which school can bring in the most donations by weight. Typically a prize would be given to the winning school, such as a movie for the entire school at the Midwest Theater, but with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, a cash prize will be awarded to the winning school.
“We always like to do it because we like to help out our community,” Lincoln Elementary building secretary Kacey Sell said. “We know people need it right now. It’s always just that little extra added bonus that there’s a little contest we might get to win. We’re competitive around here. We like to win, so we really try to get our kids involved and get our families involved.”
Fifth grade teacher Kristi Mueller said it’s important that the kids know why they’re collecting food, and the response from families is always strong.
“We’ve gotten huge donations in the past where they’ll bring a lot of water or a lot of the items we ask for,” she said. “We have great families.”
Sell said the need within the school family extends throughout the year.
“A lot of our kids depend on stuff like this,” she said. “A lot of our kids depend on Pup Packs to get them through the weekends. When we get meals from area churches at Thanksgiving, a lot of those families need that. They don’t have enough to do it themselves or take care of it themselves, so it means a lot to be able to help. The ones who don’t need it know it helps other kids in our buildings.”
The student council is instrumental in bringing the food drive to the school. Three kids per classroom from third through fifth grade are on the student council. Those 18 kids help get things organized.
“They make the posters,” Mueller said. “They’ll help Friday when they come pick up the food, they’ll help load it with the people who pick it up. We just like to show them to give back to the community, and they really enjoy it.”
Sell said the partnership with First State Bank is tremendous for the kids and the school.
“It’s a great thing First State Bank does for the community,” Sell said. “It’s a great way for the kids to get involved. It’s a lot of fun.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!