Gering schools participate in Gift of Love food drive

The food donations keep coming in at Gering schools as they participate in the Gift of Love food drive.

First State Bank sponsors the event each year around Christmas, including a competition to see which school can bring in the most donations by weight. Typically a prize would be given to the winning school, such as a movie for the entire school at the Midwest Theater, but with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, a cash prize will be awarded to the winning school.

“We always like to do it because we like to help out our community,” Lincoln Elementary building secretary Kacey Sell said. “We know people need it right now. It’s always just that little extra added bonus that there’s a little contest we might get to win. We’re competitive around here. We like to win, so we really try to get our kids involved and get our families involved.”

Fifth grade teacher Kristi Mueller said it’s important that the kids know why they’re collecting food, and the response from families is always strong.

“We’ve gotten huge donations in the past where they’ll bring a lot of water or a lot of the items we ask for,” she said. “We have great families.”

Sell said the need within the school family extends throughout the year.