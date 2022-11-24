Gering schools welcome families for Thanksgiving meal

Students and their families got an opportunity to share Thanksgiving dinner at Gering’s elementary schools last week.

All three schools welcomed parents, guardians, and siblings in for a tasty lunchtime holiday meal including traditional staples like mashed potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin pie.

The turnout at Geil Elementary was impressive according to principal Angela Morris, with 437 meals served in total. A line that large naturally took a bit of time to accommodate, but Morris said that the Geil families were all very understanding.

“Families are very patient as we want to have families eat together, especially if they have multiple students in different grade levels,” said Morris.

The students at Geil were glad to welcome their family members into the school to show and tell them about their daily lives. Morris said that it was also a great opportunity for parents to get insight into what the school has been working on with their children.

“Students are always excited to have family in the school so they can share their school experiences with them,” explained Morris. “This also is an opportunity for the students to share the concepts they have been working on that are hung up in the hallway for families to see.”

Morris spent the duration of the visiting time managing the lunch line, accepting meal tickets and personally meeting every student and guest that came through the cafeteria. Other members of the Geil staff were on-hand to assist the Taher employees who cooked and served the food.

Geil teacher Jen Bohnsack had the busy job of serving pumpkin pie to the hungry families, and she said she was happy to pitch in so that the visitors could simply enjoy their time with the students.

“It’s nice to be able to serve them and give them the opportunity to just enjoy being with each other,” said Bohnsack.

Bohnsack also said that having families together in the building really made Geil feel like a community of its own.

“I think it’s wonderful that they can come and join their kids and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together,” she said. “We get to have a little bit of community together here in our own little world.”

Geil dad Julian Ochoa said that the experience was rather nostalgic, and that he was happy he could visit his daughter, Zoe, at school.

“It’s really fun, it reminds you of when you were growing up and eating in the cafeteria,” said Ochoa. “I remember when my mom would come in and have meals with me, so it’s nice to continue to do that for her.”

“This is wonderful,” agreed Crystal Johnston, who was visiting her daughter Ali. “It’s great to come and give back to the kids and support the school.”

Everyone in attendance spoke highly of the meal that was prepared for them and expressed their thanks to the school and cafeteria staff for welcoming them.