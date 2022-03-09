Gering, Scottsbluff HAL students work together to pitch business ideas

A group of Gering students donned their thinking caps for an entrepreneurial adventure on Monday, March 7.

Nebraska extension educators brought their Inventure Day program to the Gering High School and encouraged high ability learners (HAL) from Gering Junior High and Scottsbluff Middle School to think creatively about starting a business.

Angela Morris, HAL coordinator for Gering Public Schools, said this is the first year they have brought the program to Gering and also the first time the Scottsbluff middle schoolers joined. The activity is designed to foster creativity and give the students a better understanding of a business start-up. Morris explained that there were over 120 HAL students from the combined schools, and the kids were intentionally mixed to encourage them to learn to work together with people they may have just met.

Students were assigned to teams and asked to develop a product inspired by an unusual widget. Extension educator from Sydney, Laura Narjes, explained the students were first given a widget or random object to give them inspiration. They develop a product for their business based on that inspiration.

“The widget they are using today is actually an egg turner,” Narjes said. “An egg turner is used in an incubator to help rotate eggs so you don’t have to manually move them every day. They are actually 3D printed so we can mass produce them quite easily.”

Many of the students were seeing an egg turner for the first time.

The high school gym was set up with tables where each team of six to seven kids could begin their creative process. Though many of the students were seeing an egg turner for the first time, ideas began popping up quickly.

Narjes said once teams have decided on a product, they go through different factory stations to discover their next steps for financing, branding and target markets.

“They learn about financing,” she explained. “The things to think about with financing (are) how much is it going to cost to make your product, what materials are you going to use, what are you going to charge for you product, what kind of margin do you need to be successful to have a profit at the end of the day.”

The groups learned about branding, making their own brand and logo for their business. They were encouraged to keep it simple, making sure that it is easy to pronounce and even check to make sure it translates to another language well. The extension educators also teach the kids about target markets and different ways to market their product.

At the end of the day, teams entered a Quick Pitch Competition and presented their business plan. Judges were Julie Siebke, Laura Narjes, Byron Olsen and Nathan Rice.

“It is a lot like ‘Shark Tank,’” Narjes said. “We have some fun swag for them if they win from their judges. Students also pick their favorite, and we have some fun little giveaways for those students too.”

Winning business ideas and team members were:

- Dooder Shooter: Hope Mitchell, Eain Peterson, Rachel Boyd, Natalie Larsen, Landon Heine, Breianna Bauer.

- AimBot: Nyah Bruner, Libby Baum, Cara Schothauer, Carter Lathrop.

- Better Buckle: Chase Cline, Copper Robbins, Abigail Hecheroth, Joel Ramierez, Alex Sabala, Allison Baer.

- APT Table: Aurora Harkins, Kolin Harmon, Chase Asselin, Jacey Cochran, Parker Marlow, Reece Knight, Alexis Gonzalez-Saldana.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

