Gering second graders explore world of reading with their own library cards

Gering second graders line up to check out their books using their brand new library cards, which they received at the Gering Public Library on Friday.

A quick trip to the library earned Lincoln Elementary second graders a chance to see two different types of turtles and pet two different types of snakes Friday afternoon.

The turtles and snakes were brought to the Gering Public Library by the Wildcat Hills Nature Center as a part of the program called SMILE (See Me In the Library Event), in which Gering Public Schools second graders learn about the library and get signed up for their very own library card.

Kensingten Emmett eagerly raises her hand to answer a question about what turtles eat during the special presentation by the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at the Gering Public Library Friday afternoon.

“We have had a partnership with the Wildcat Hills Nature Center through our summer reading program. They have come in, they have partnered with us and done programs before, and so I thought they were perfect for the SMILE program,” Gering library director Christie Clarke, who was the former youth services librarian, said. “…All kids love learning about animals, they just do. So, it’s always fun to have a program about that.”

Karter Mosby tentatively pets the snake being held out by outdoor educator Amanda Filipi during a special presentation part of the SMILE program at the Gering Public Library.

Amanda Filipi, outdoor educator with the Wildcat Hills Nature Center who brought in the little creatures, said she thought it was important to partner with the local library because it could get children interested in animals, books and books about animals.

Lincoln second grader Tait Thompson flips open his book to begin reading after checking it out with his own library card.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to get maybe some kids interested in learning more about these animals,” she said, “and they can utilize the library here to learn more about them.”

While one class of second graders hung out with the reptiles, another class got to look through all the books the library has to offer and select two that they got to check out that day. Then, they swapped stations.

Lincoln second grader Brooklyn Flores sifts through the library book shelves to find her second book she wanted to check out Friday afternoon.

While they looked for books, Clarke and other librarians were available to help them find the kinds of books they were seeking out, whether that was a big chapter book or a book on tarantulas.

The idea is to get students introduced to the library, Clarke said.

Morgan Grissom and Hudson Ross compare books that they checked out at the Gering Public Library on Friday afternoon as a part of the SMILE program.

“So many of the kids have never been here before, regardless of whether they raise their hand when I ask that question,” she said, with a laugh. “It’s just awesome to introduce them to our local library and have them come in and see it and maybe just spark an interest in reading.”

Vanellope Miramontes curls up with a good book while she waits for the rest of her classmates to finish picking out the books they wanted to check out at the Gering Public Library.

That interest was definitely sparked for a lot of the second graders, as they excitedly scoured the shelves for the best books they could find and got to reading them right away after checking them out. Some even came up to Clarke to let her know they are planning to ask their parents to bring them back.

“You can see how much they like it and how fun it is, and they will tell me, ‘I’m going to come back,’” she said, “and we just love putting that positive first-time experience in their minds.”

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

