Gering sees increase in tourism, Scotts Bluff National Monument visitation up 52%

“This is the first time I’ve heard people say, ‘We’re taking the next two months off and we’re traveling,’” he said.

Reflecting back on the start of the tourism season in the spring, Morford said he was hopeful for a good tourism season and that has happened.

“Early in the spring, we were thinking ‘Well, we really don’t know what’s going to happen. We hope things will crank up.’ Boy, did they crank up.”

The monument visitors have traveled from across the country, with visitors recently from Connecticut and Vermont to California.

The influx of visitors at the monument has also positively affected the local economy, evident from lodging tax numbers.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, the director of tourism for the city of Gering, said the monument is the community’s top attraction and increased attendance there has boosted Gering’s lodging, restaurant and business revenues.

“When we’re able to have increased visitation at the monument, as our number one attraction, that sets the tone for how our visitor numbers are going to be community wide,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Fortunately, April was an extraordinarily good month for visitation as was May and June. My expectation is that July will be the same.”