 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering seniors check out
0 comments

Gering seniors check out

{{featured_button_text}}
Checking out

Chelsie Hennings gives teacher Lisa Freeburg a hug as she finishes her senior check out. There were lots of smiles and tears as seniors finished their final day of school on Tuesday. Seniors will do their senior walks through the elementary schools on Friday morning and graduate on Saturday.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Gering seniors walked the halls of Gering High School for the last time on Tuesday, May 11. They cleaned out their lockers, turned in jerseys and checked out of classes as they prepared for their final days as a high schooler. Gering seniors will graduate at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Checking out

A group of seniors hug and slap each other on the back as they leave the high school for the final time. Seniors had Monday and Tuesday to check out, Wednesday was senior day and awards night and Friday will be senior walks through the elementary schools.
Checking out

Senior Joe Jenkins Gutierrez discusses his check out slip with teacher Andy Stobel. Gering seniors had their final day of school on Tuesday, May 11. They'll graduate on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Checking out

Aaliyah Ybarra takes her graduation tickets after handing in her senior check out slip. Seniors took their last steps through the high school on Tuesday as they completed their final errands before graduation.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News