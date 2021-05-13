Gering seniors check out

Gering seniors walked the halls of Gering High School for the last time on Tuesday, May 11. They cleaned out their lockers, turned in jerseys and checked out of classes as they prepared for their final days as a high schooler. Gering seniors will graduate at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
Olivia Wieseler
Reporter
Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.
