Gering speech in full swing
Gering speech in full swing

The Gering Bulldog Barkers speech team saw lots of success at the Scottsbluff speech meet on Saturday, Jan. 15, taking first in the overall team sweepstakes. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler snapped a few photos of the events. 

Speech season in full swing

Results from the Scottsbluff meet are as follows: 

Entertainment speaking — Abby Prohs, 1; Sarah Connot, 2

Persuasive speaking — Kaitlyn Peterson, 1; Natalie Peterson, 4; Gavin De  Los Santos, 5

Oral Interpretation of Drama — Abby Brady, Regan Fuller and Wyatt Soule, 1; Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd and Thomas Connot, 2

Informative speaking — Ella Thomas, 2; Hannah Boyd, 3; Cassidy Flores, 4

Humorous Prose — Hannah Boyd, 2; Autumn Elsen, 4

Poetry — Kaitlyn Peterson, 3

Serious Prose — Kaitlyn Peterson, 3; Wyatt Soule, 4; Abby Brady, 5

Duet Acting — Gavin De Los Santos and Thomas Connot, 6

