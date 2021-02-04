Gering speech sweeps Perkins County Speech Invite

The Gering Barkers speech team took home top honors once again this past Saturday at the Perkins County Speech Invite. Sweeping the tournament with 147 sweepstakes points, the team took home 25 medals and four champion titles in Extemporaneous Speaking, Informative Speaking, Persuasive Speaking and Oral Interpretation of Drama.

“I was pleased with the progress we showed last week, and how well the kids are adapting their pieces to the changes we asked them to make,” coach Tyler Thompson said. “Overall this season has been an extremely successful one; we’re showing growth, adding polish and preparing for the post-season.”

Thompson said he is glad that the tournaments have not all been virtual this season.

“We are able to compete at most tournaments in-person, which is such a great benefit for the kids,” he said. “They deserve to have a live audience and not just speak to a computer screen.”

While the Barkers’ season hasn’t been completely virtual, their next couple of meets will take place via the computer. Barkers’ varsity will be competing in a virtual meet hosted by Omaha Skutt Catholic on Friday, Feb. 5, and the entire team will be participating in Gothenburg’s virtual Sweed Invite the next day.