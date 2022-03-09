Gering speech takes runner-up at districts

One school’s speech team begins building a dynasty while another continues as Scottsbluff takes runner-up for the second year in a row after a 10-year drought of team awards and Gering lands runner-up just two points behind Ogallala.

Scottsbluff speech coach Amy Pinney said she was proud of her young speech team for winning a team award at the District A-4 speech meet. Of the 19 speech members, 11 of them are novice, or first-year speech-letes.

“Last year, we had more veterans on our team … but this year, it was great because it was with that young of a team,” Pinney said. “We definitely can build and who knows what we can accomplish in the next three to four years.”

Of the 19 members, 13 students made it to finals in nine events. One novice, freshman Marlowe Osborn, even managed to qualify for state with a third place finish in humorous prose. Senior John Mentgen took first in the event.

“We’re always nervous for districts because we are Class A, so we don’t get to see our competition near as frequently as some of our friends out in this area do,” Pinney said. “…but we knew that we had prepared the best we could, and I told the students just to go give it their all and do their best, and that’s all we expected of them. And, they rose to the occasion and did amazing.”

Pinney said she even had three novice students take on new events two weeks prior to the district contest in order for them to not only get a taste of district competition, but to also fill in open spots on the team.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” Pinney said. “The winning is wonderful — it really is — but my kids, their commitment, their work ethic and just their support of each other has just been outstanding this year.”

For Gering, the dynasty continues with yet another undefeated regular season for the team and a nail-biting runner-up placing at districts, finishing just two points behind Ogallala. The Bulldog Barkers had 15 students in 14 events make finals at districts, and 13 of those students in 10 events qualified for state.

“District speech, that’s really the height of all of our competition. It’s where we have really been working our entire season towards,” junior Kaitlyn Peterson said. “The team is really limited at this point; you can only take two people per event. So, stakes are really high, and everyone was really nervous, to say the least. Us as a team, we did extremely well. We got runner up by only two points, so a (bit) salty about that, but we’re definitely very proud of how we did.”

Peterson, who placed first in serious prose and third in persuasive, said that despite Gering’s long-time domination of the speech scene, she and her teammates were not quite expecting the outcome of this season, having been undefeated throughout the entire regular season.

“This has been a wild season,” she said. “Gering has always been kind of a heavy-handed competitor in speech, but we could have never expected this kind of a blowout all year; we just could not see it coming.”

With it being her first chance to go to state, Peterson said she is proud of the growth she has seen in herself since she first started speech her freshman year.

“I definitely love what I do, and everyone on the team really loves what we do here. And, if you really work for it, it does pay off in the end,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for the season, and whichever way it goes when I walk into state, I’m so happy that I was able to qualify both of my pieces. I didn’t get to last year, and then my freshman year, we didn’t get to have a districts, so I’m really happy with the growth that I’ve particularly gotten to experience with this and the season.”

State speech will take place at Kearney High School. Class A and B will perform on Wednesday, March 16; Class C1 and C2 on Thursday, March 17; and Class D1 and D2 on Friday, March 18.

Gering students who placed at districts (top 3 go to state):

Entertainment: Sarah Connot, 1

Extemporaneous: Guri Hayer, 4

Informative: Maddison Seiler, 1; Ella Thomas, 4

OID: Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd and Thomas Connot, 1; Abby Brady, Regan Fuller and Wyatt Soule, 3

Humorous prose: Hannah Boyd, 1; Autumn Elsen, 4

Poetry: Sam Martinez, 1; Regan Fuller, 5

Serious prose: Kailyn Peterson, 1; Wyatt Soule, 2

Persuasive: Mason Barrett, 2; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3

