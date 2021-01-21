Gering speech team claims Scottsbluff meet title

“I had a really great mentor. My high school coach, Mary Winn, she poured herself into me when I competed for four years in high school,” Thompson said.

Winn, who currently sits on the Gering Public Schools Board of Education, led the speech team until Thompson took it over.

“She played a huge part in the success of our program,” Thompson said. “She’s the one who built the team, set it up for success, and I’ve just been carrying on her legacy.”

Thompson said he was especially pleased that the team medaled in duet acting, where Hannah Boyd and Evan Fuller placed sixth.

“To have a duet medal right away at the start of the season, that was positive. Usually, we wait to worry about that until a lot of the individual events are in a better place,” he said.

The competition was unlike others in the past. Organizers, coaches and students created and followed a series of strict protocols to limit potential virus spread.