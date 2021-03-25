Gering speech team finishes third at state, reflects on success.

Gable, who is also a senior, said she felt blessed to be a part of such a great program for her four years of high school.

“Placing third is a huge accomplishment, not only for me but for the team. I was happy just to final, and then be able to place in the top three was a bigger blessing than just medaling,” she said. “I want to thank my coaches, because I couldn’t have done anything without them, let alone place at state. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Head coach Tyler Thompson said that despite some weird splits in the judging that kept some of his students from finaling at state, he felt the season overall was a success.

“After last season ended so abruptly and there was no kind of resolution, there was a lot of unfinished business, if you want to call it that,” he said. “Overall, (it was) a great season, lots of success and, lots of things to feel grateful for, very blessed to have worked with the kids that we had.”

Looking to next year, Thompson said it will be a bit of a rebuilding year. After all, of the 13 students in the 10 events who went to state this year, six of them were seniors.