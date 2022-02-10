Gering speech team places at the past 2 meets

Gering and Scottsbluff High Schools participated in the GNAC Conference Speech Meet at North Platte High School on Friday, Feb. 4, along with high schools from North Platte, McCook and Hastings.

Gering took first in the team sweepstakes with 320 points and at least one entry in every single event. North Platte took second place with 216 points, McCook took third with 138 points, Scottsbluff got fourth with 124 points and Hastings finished fifth with 12 points.

Senior Abby Brady, who placed first in serious prose and second in OID, said the conference meet went really well for the team.

“We had seven champions and 18 finalists, so I think it went pretty well,” she said. “…I feel like we made a lot of accomplishments and met some of our goals considering that we (OID team) added some new stuff the night before, but I feel like it went really well overall.”

Senior Autumn Elsen said her performance at the conference meet was one of her best of the season, and of her career.