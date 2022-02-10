Gering speech team places at the past 2 meets

Gering and Scottsbluff High Schools participated in the GNAC Conference Speech Meet at North Platte High School on Friday, Feb. 4, along with high schools from North Platte, McCook and Hastings.
Gering took first in the team sweepstakes with 320 points and at least one entry in every single event. North Platte took second place with 216 points, McCook took third with 138 points, Scottsbluff got fourth with 124 points and Hastings finished fifth with 12 points.
Senior Abby Brady, who placed first in serious prose and second in OID, said the conference meet went really well for the team.
“We had seven champions and 18 finalists, so I think it went pretty well,” she said. “…I feel like we made a lot of accomplishments and met some of our goals considering that we (OID team) added some new stuff the night before, but I feel like it went really well overall.”
Senior Autumn Elsen said her performance at the conference meet was one of her best of the season, and of her career.
“Personally, my season has been the best season I’ve had for the past three years that I’ve been doing speech,” she said. “I’ve medaled more this season. I have just grown as a performer and I’m just proud of myself. … “On Friday was probably the best I performed my speech all season long. I went in there with a goal and that was to place top two with Hannah (Boyd), and I achieved that goal. And that’s all that matters.”
Following the conference meet, Gering competed in a meet at Gothenburg on Saturday, Feb. 5, and took home first place overall as well.
Elsen said she’s glad to see the team carrying on the speech legacy after losing a lot of seniors from last year.
“After last year we were really worried because we lost so many seniors … and really good seniors at that too,” she said. “I’m really proud of us that we’re keeping their legacy going, being undefeated so far this season — knock on wood … and we’re just performing so well.”
Here are the individual results for Gering from both meets:
GNAC Conference Meet
Duet Acting— Sammy Martinez and Cassy Flores, 3; Thomas Connot and Gavin De Los Santos, 5
Entertainment— Sarah Connot, 1; Abby Prohs, 4
Extemporaneous Speaking—Guri Hayer, 2; Max Schlothauer, 3
Informative Speaking—Ella Thomas, 1; Cassy Flores, 2
Oral Interpretation of Drama—Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd, Abby Prohs, Thomas Connot, Autumn Elsen, 1; Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Abby Brady, 2
Humorous Prose—Hannah Boyd, 1; Autumn Elsen, 2
Poetry—Sammy Martinez, 1; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3
Serious Prose—Abby Brady, 1; Wyatt Soule, 2
Persuasive Speaking—Mason Barrett, 1; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3
Gothenburg Meet
Entertainment — Abby Prohs, 6
Extemporaneous Speaking—Guri Hayer, 3
Informative Speaking—Ella Thomas, 2; Hannah Boyd, 4; Cassy Flores, 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama— Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Abby Brady, 4
Humorous Prose—Hannah Boyd, 3; Thomas Connot, 5
Poetry—Kaitlyn Peterson, 3; Sammy Martinez, 4
Serious Prose—Wyatt Soule, 2; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3; Abby Brady 5
Persuasive Speaking— Kaitlyn Peterson, 2
Emily Krzyzanowski contributed reporting to this story.