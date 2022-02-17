 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering speech team sweeps home invite
0 Comments

Gering speech team sweeps home invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gering High School hosted around dozen schools at their home invite Saturday, Feb. 12, but that didn’t stop the Bulldog Barkers from sweeping the meet with a whopping 351 points. Scottsbluff was next in line with just 99 points. Bridgeport took third with 89 points, Mitchell had 51 points and Alliance had 47 points.

Gering had finalists in all nine events, and took first place in seven of them. Here are the full list of results for the Bulldog Barkers.

Gering Speech Invite

Duet Acting— Sammy Martinez and Cassidy Flores, 4; Emily Coakley and Haylee Betzold, 5

Entertainment— Abby Prohs, 1; Sarah Connot, 2; Emily Krzyzanowski, 4

Extemporaneous Speaking— Guri Hayer, 2; Natalie Peterson, 5

Informative Speaking— Maddie Seiler, 1; Ella Thomas, 2; Hannah Boyd, 5; Cassidy Flores, 6

Oral Interpretation of Drama— Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Abby Brady, 1; Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd, Abby Prohs, Thomas Connot, Autumn Elsen, 3;

Humorous Prose— Autumn Elsen, 1; Hannah Boyd, 4

Poetry— Sammy Martinez, 1; Kaitlyn Peterson, 2; Regan Fuller 4, Haylee Betzold, 4

Serious Prose— Kaitlyn Peterson, 1; Wyatt Soule, 2

Persuasive Speaking— Mason Barrett, 1; Jada Schlothauer, 2; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3; Evan Fuller, 4; Bella Longoria, 5

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News