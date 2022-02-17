Gering speech team sweeps home invite

Gering High School hosted around dozen schools at their home invite Saturday, Feb. 12, but that didn’t stop the Bulldog Barkers from sweeping the meet with a whopping 351 points. Scottsbluff was next in line with just 99 points. Bridgeport took third with 89 points, Mitchell had 51 points and Alliance had 47 points.
Gering had finalists in all nine events, and took first place in seven of them. Here are the full list of results for the Bulldog Barkers.
Gering Speech Invite
Duet Acting— Sammy Martinez and Cassidy Flores, 4; Emily Coakley and Haylee Betzold, 5
Entertainment— Abby Prohs, 1; Sarah Connot, 2; Emily Krzyzanowski, 4
Extemporaneous Speaking— Guri Hayer, 2; Natalie Peterson, 5
Informative Speaking— Maddie Seiler, 1; Ella Thomas, 2; Hannah Boyd, 5; Cassidy Flores, 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama— Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Abby Brady, 1; Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd, Abby Prohs, Thomas Connot, Autumn Elsen, 3;
Humorous Prose— Autumn Elsen, 1; Hannah Boyd, 4