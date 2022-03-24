Gering speech wins state runner-up title

After falling short by one place last year, the Gering Bulldog Barkers managed a comeback this year by placing runner-up in the team sweepstakes at state speech in Kearney on Wednesday, March 16.

The team sent eight students in six events to the finals round, with junior Kaitlyn Peterson being the sole individual champion in serious prose. Still, with that many finalists, it was almost a shoo-in for the team to get top two. The only team to have students competing in more events in finals was York, which had eight finalists and ended up taking the sweepstakes championship.

“We thought we could definitely make a run for top two at state, but so much just depends on luck of the draw and ballots breaking a certain way — because you have judges from every corner of the state, so different styles, different expectations,” Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson said. “And so, once they had announced finals … we kind of knew going into awards that we were in a pretty good position to be runner up; it would just kind of depend on how the kids placed.”

The students did place high enough, with four of the six events placing in the top three individually. Thompson said their work ethic this year is what got them in their top places at state.

“They, just the entire season, never let off the gas, worked and worked and worked and polished,” Thompson said. “…And so, I think that that is certainly a contributing factor to the success. They just they never stopped working the whole season.”

Thompson said he is looking forward to what the team will accomplish next year. He said that they’d have about nine returning students just from the state team, plus all those who came close at districts and the novices looking to move up to varsity.

“You have to feel pretty good about our chances for next year, but it's a new year (with) new coaches, new competitors,” he said. “But, I mean, we certainly are going to come back in a strong starting spot.”

Gering's State Speech results:

Informative Speaking: Maddison Seiler, 2

OID: Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd and Thomas Connot, 4

Humorous Prose: Hannah Boyd, 3

Serious Prose: Kaitlyn Peterson, 1; Wyatt Soule, 6

Persuasive Speaking: Kaitlyn Peterson, 3

