Gering student awarded a $2,500 scholarship

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica), a customer-owned financial cooperative, announced Logan Carlson of Gering will receive a $2,500 scholarship to continue studying agricultural business with a concentration in business management at the University of Wyoming (UW).

Carlson, whose parents are Jimmy and Sylvia Carlson, is one of eight UW students to receive an FCSAmerica scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. Carlson is a Junior at UW.

This is the 25th year that FCSAmerica has awarded land grant scholarships. Each year, juniors and seniors studying at land grant universities in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are invited to compete for the FCSAmerica scholarships.

Scholarship recipients must be enrolled in the College of Agriculture with course work emphasis in agribusiness or economics; or enrolled in the College of Business Administration with course work emphasis in agribusiness, finance, accounting or economics at Iowa State University, South Dakota State University, University of Nebraska at Lincoln, or University of Wyoming. Other scholarship criteria include: good academic standing, with a preferred GPA of at least 3.0; a written essay; a background or work experience in agriculture; and preference for residency in FCSAmerica’s four states.