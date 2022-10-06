Gering student council plants hundreds of trees in Carter Canyon area

Members of the Gering High School student council did their part to help the community heal from a wildfire that tore through the Carter Canyon area in August.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, five members of the student council, and sponsor Matt Salomon, planted hundreds of trees on property owned by Leo and Rita Urbanek.

Salomon said the project was the student council’s community service project for the school year.

“We thought this would be productive,” he said. “It’s not in the city but, I mean, it’s close enough and still helping the community. This was really, really devastating.”

Lauren Doll, a freshman member of the student council at GHS, said she felt like they needed to do something to help.

“The student council likes helping the community and likes doing stuff to make the community prettier, and better. So, that’s kind of why we did this. We wanted to help out where we could,” she said.

The project also hit home for her, she said.

“I know a lot of people whose houses were almost destroyed by this fire and a lot of land and animals were also affected so I kind of wanted to give back and help,” Doll said.

Among the trees planted Ponderosa Pines, Mountain Mahogany and American Plum, Todd Filipi, the resource conservation coordinator for the North Platte Natural Resources District, said. The trees all came from the Charles Bessey Tree Nursery in Halsey, a part of the USDA Forest Service.

While the trees made the long trip from Halsey, for many, it was a return trip of sorts.

“Some of these trees are from seed that was actually collected here in the Wildcats,” Filipi said. “We took the seed to the nursery and they grew them up, sprouted them and were able to bring them back home.”

In addition to helping repopulate the area of the wildfire with trees, Filipi said the saplings also have other purposes.

“These guys will hopefully help hold the soil until the grasses and some of that come back. Additionally, all these species are good for wildlife and we hope to do great things that way,” he said.

Filipi said the Urbaneks were chosen to receive the trees after speaking with them after the fire had swept through the area.

“A lot of these landowners, after the fire, were stressed, concerned and had anxiety about what they’d ever see again in their landscape. (The Urbaneks) happened to be one of the landowners who we met with initially that was very interested in having some trees back,” he said. “This is a smaller property here. We thought this would be good for access for the kids and give them a taste of everything, without getting too messy.”

Filipi said there will be more trips in the spring to help repopulate the trees in the Carter Canyon area.

“A lot of the folks up here are interested in having some trees back,” he said. “We have some larger grants through the Nebraska Forest Service. We’re potentially going to bring 30,000 Ponderosa Pine back while it’s being offered up to us,” he said.

Salomon already expressed interest in bringing back students in the spring to help with that effort.

Meanwhile, Leo Urbanek said the tree planting project will go a long way to bringing beauty back to the property he fell in love with.

“We’re from Wyoming; we didn’t want to get out of Wyoming. But this was so lovely,” he said of the tree-lined hills that made up the landscape before the fire. “I mean, every morning, we just get up and count our blessings. It’s just those trees. All the trees just rolled, rolled, rolled.”