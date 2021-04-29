Gering student inducted into honor society at CSC

Chadron State College alumni, current students, faculty, and a middle school writer gathered via video conference Friday for the induction of two students into the Sigma Beta chapter of the English honorary society, Sigma Tau Delta. One of those students was Sarah Wagoner of Gering.

CSC alumna and graduate student Rachell Mitchell was the guest speaker for the event. She is pursuing a master’s degree in English at the University of South Dakota with research focused on Native American Literature.

She encouraged students to take advantage of mentoring from the English faculty.

“They want to see you succeed. Having been to a few different colleges now and experienced a wide range of professors, there is nothing like the teachers at Chadron. They care for you, your education, your well-being, and want to see you succeed. Please take advantage of that and absorb it while you’re there,” Mitchell said.

Dr. Jim Margetts, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Essential Studies, addressed the group and reiterated how being associated with Sigma Tau Delta has been a tremendous benefit for many students, like Mitchell, who accepted the challenge to submit papers and posters to regional and national conferences and were rewarded with professional opportunities.