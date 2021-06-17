Gering students among 1,051 UNMC students receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies (copy)

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held commencement ceremonies on May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.

Ceremonies, which will take place May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be live streamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.