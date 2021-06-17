 Skip to main content
Gering students among 1,051 UNMC students receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies (copy)
The University of Nebraska Medical Center held commencement ceremonies on May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.

Below is a list of graduating students from Gering.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Gering — Melissa Langenberg

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gering — Courtney Conn, Mariah Conn, Whitney Kleich, Samantha O’Leary

